Kristaps Porzingis Trade Pursued by Teams After Star Skipped Knicks Meeting

After New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis skipped his end-of-season exit meeting with the team, other clubs called to inquire about possibly trading for the 21-year-old.

Per ESPN's Ian Begley, there were "several teams" that called the Knicks inquiring about trading for Porzingis.

Begley did note it's "unclear" if any trade discussions got serious, and the Knicks would likely need "a significant return" if they were to even consider dealing Porzingis.

Last month, Begley reported Porzingis skipped a meeting with Knicks President Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills "due to frustration over what he perceives as the dysfunction and drama surrounding the organization" and "the Knicks' lack of direction."

Jackson told reporters the day before Begley's report about Porzingis skipping the meeting that Carmelo Anthony "would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship," per Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press (via NBA.com).

The Knicks drafted Porzingis fourth overall in 2015. He has been one of the few bright spots for the franchise over the past two seasons, averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 138 career games.

In Porzingis' two years with the Knicks, they have gone 63-101. They have missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons.