Chris Sale Will Not Be Suspended by MLB for Throwing Behind Manny Machado

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will not be suspended for throwing behind Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The incident occurred one day after Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw behind Machado's head. Barnes was suspended four games by Major League Baseball.

Machado became a target after he spiked Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia on a slide April 21.

After Sale threw behind him, Machado told Bob Nightengale of USA Today that he had "lost all respect" for the Red Sox.

Sale only received a warning for the perceived purpose pitch.

Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was tossed during the second inning of Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Boston when he hit shortstop Xander Bogaerts with a curveball.

Gausman called the ejection "pretty bush league" and said Sale threw behind Machado on purpose previously, according to ESPN.com.

Baltimore closed out the series Thursday with an 8-3 win over the Red Sox.

The Orioles and Sox won't meet again until June 1 when Baltimore hosts Boston at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.