Noah Syndergaard's 2nd Opinion on Lat Injury Reportedly Was 'All Positive'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard received good news after seeking a second opinion regarding the lat injury he suffered during the team's 23-5 loss against the Washington Nationals on April 30.

Per ESPN.com, Dr. Neal ElAttrache's second opinion was "all positive" for Syndergaard, revealing the right-hander only suffered a "simple muscle tear." There is still no official timeframe for his return from the disabled list.

After Syndergaard's initial diagnosis, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported "conservative estimates" had him missing three months. The Mets announced Syndergaard's injury as a partially torn right lat muscle.

Prior to taking the mound against the Nationals, Syndergaard was originally scheduled to pitch on April 27 before being scratched with a tired arm.

Syndergaard has a 3.29 ERA with 32 strikeouts and two walks in five starts this season.