EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Friday's Week 36 Result and Top Scorers

EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Friday's Week 36 Result and Top ScorersMay 5, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur suffered a massive blow in their Premier League title chances on Friday, as Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for West Ham United.
The result leaves Spurs four points behind leaders Chelsea, who can push the gap to seven when they face Middlesbrough on Monday.
Here's a look at the current Premier League standings:
|Premier League Standings
|Pos
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|34
|26
|3
|5
|72
|29
|+43
|81
|2
|Tottenham
|35
|23
|8
|4
|71
|23
|+48
|77
|3
|Liverpool
|35
|20
|9
|6
|71
|42
|+29
|69
|4
|Manchester City
|34
|19
|9
|6
|65
|37
|+28
|66
|5
|Manchester United
|34
|17
|14
|3
|51
|25
|+26
|65
|6
|Arsenal
|33
|18
|6
|9
|64
|42
|+22
|60
|7
|Everton
|35
|16
|10
|9
|60
|40
|+20
|58
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|34
|12
|8
|14
|39
|43
|-4
|44
|9
|West Ham
|36
|11
|9
|16
|45
|59
|-14
|42
|10
|Southampton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|41
|11
|Bournemouth
|35
|11
|8
|16
|50
|63
|-13
|41
|12
|Leicester
|34
|11
|7
|16
|42
|54
|-12
|40
|13
|Stoke
|35
|10
|10
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|40
|14
|Watford
|34
|11
|7
|16
|37
|55
|-18
|40
|15
|Burnley
|35
|11
|6
|18
|35
|49
|-14
|39
|16
|Crystal Palace
|35
|11
|5
|19
|46
|56
|-10
|38
|17
|Hull
|35
|9
|7
|19
|36
|67
|-31
|34
|18
|Swansea
|35
|9
|5
|21
|40
|69
|-29
|32
|19
|Middlesbrough
|35
|5
|13
|17
|26
|45
|-19
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|34
|5
|6
|23
|26
|60
|-34
|21
|WhoScored.com
The top scorers after Friday's action:
|EPL Top Scorers
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|1
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|24
|2
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|21
|3
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|19
|4
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|19
|5
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|18
|6
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Manchester United
|17
|7
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|8
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|15
|9
|Joshua King
|Bournemouth
|15
|10
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|14
|WhoScored.com
The Hammers played one of their best matches of the season in a crucial derby against Spurs, who needed to win to keep the pressure on Chelsea and may have lost their final chance for the title. David Amoyal, a sport writer with Gianluca Di Marzio, thought it was fitting:
David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal
Conte has often been called "un martello" (a Hammer) for his style- the Hammers may have just scored the goal that wins Chelsea the title5/5/2017, 8:26:16 PM
Tottenham's top scorers, Harry Kane and Dele Alli, were both expertly kept out of the match by the Hammers defence. Christian Eriksen was the main danger man for the visitors, but he couldn't find the breakthrough.
West Ham did so after 65 minutes, courtesy of some laughable defending. Spurs failed to clear, and Andre Ayew bounced the ball into the path of Lanzini, who converted for the lead.
Sport Witness highlighted the poor defensive effort from Spurs:
Sport Witness @Sport_Witness
Impressively comical defending from Tottenham there.5/5/2017, 8:24:54 PM
There was more bad defending to come, with Toby Alderweireld gifting Jonathan Calleri a huge chance that should have led to a second goal.
Despite six minutes of extra time, Tottenham failed to find a much-needed equaliser, handing Chelsea a huge advantage. If the Blues beat Boro on Monday and West Bromwich Albion on Friday, they will be champions.
While some fans and pundits were quick to accuse Spurs of bottling the league, Sam Tighe of Bleacher Report disagreed:
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
100% uninterested in any claims Spurs are bottling anything here. Pretty sure Chelsea were about 10 clear 2 months ago.5/5/2017, 8:54:47 PM
The result also means Romelu Lukaku of Everton has to feel good about his chances to win the top scorer's title. Spurs still face some tricky defences in Manchester United and Leicester City.