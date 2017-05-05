    EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Friday's Week 36 Result and Top Scorers

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (3rd L) reacts to their defeat on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at The London Stadium, in east London on May 5, 2017. West Ham won the game 1-0. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur suffered a massive blow in their Premier League title chances on Friday, as Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for West Ham United.

    The result leaves Spurs four points behind leaders Chelsea, who can push the gap to seven when they face Middlesbrough on Monday.

    Here's a look at the current Premier League standings:

    Premier League Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea3426357229+4381
    2Tottenham3523847123+4877
    3Liverpool3520967142+2969
    4Manchester City3419966537+2866
    5Manchester United34171435125+2665
    6Arsenal3318696442+2260
    7Everton35161096040+2058
    8West Bromwich Albion34128143943-444
    9West Ham36119164559-1442
    10Southampton33118143944-541
    11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
    12Leicester34117164254-1240
    13Stoke351010153750-1340
    14Watford34117163755-1840
    15Burnley35116183549-1439
    16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
    17Hull3597193667-3134
    18Swansea3595214069-2932
    19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
    20Sunderland3456232660-3421
    WhoScored.com

    The top scorers after Friday's action:

    EPL Top Scorers
    PositionPlayerTeamGoals
    1Romelu LukakuEverton24
    2Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur21
    3Alexis SanchezArsenal19
    4Diego CostaChelsea19
    5Sergio AgueroManchester City18
    6Zlatan IbrahimovicManchester United17
    7Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur17
    8Eden HazardChelsea15
    9Joshua KingBournemouth15
    10Jermain DefoeSunderland14
    WhoScored.com

    The Hammers played one of their best matches of the season in a crucial derby against Spurs, who needed to win to keep the pressure on Chelsea and may have lost their final chance for the title. David Amoyal, a sport writer with Gianluca Di Marzio, thought it was fitting:

    Tottenham's top scorers, Harry Kane and Dele Alli, were both expertly kept out of the match by the Hammers defence. Christian Eriksen was the main danger man for the visitors, but he couldn't find the breakthrough.

    West Ham did so after 65 minutes, courtesy of some laughable defending. Spurs failed to clear, and Andre Ayew bounced the ball into the path of Lanzini, who converted for the lead.

    Sport Witness highlighted the poor defensive effort from Spurs:

    There was more bad defending to come, with Toby Alderweireld gifting Jonathan Calleri a huge chance that should have led to a second goal.

    Despite six minutes of extra time, Tottenham failed to find a much-needed equaliser, handing Chelsea a huge advantage. If the Blues beat Boro on Monday and West Bromwich Albion on Friday, they will be champions.

    While some fans and pundits were quick to accuse Spurs of bottling the league, Sam Tighe of Bleacher Report disagreed:

    The result also means Romelu Lukaku of Everton has to feel good about his chances to win the top scorer's title. Spurs still face some tricky defences in Manchester United and Leicester City.