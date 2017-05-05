EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Friday's Week 36 Result and Top Scorers

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a massive blow in their Premier League title chances on Friday, as Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for West Ham United.

The result leaves Spurs four points behind leaders Chelsea, who can push the gap to seven when they face Middlesbrough on Monday.

Here's a look at the current Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 +43 81 2 Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 +48 77 3 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 +29 69 4 Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 +28 66 5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 +26 65 6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 +22 60 7 Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 +20 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 -4 44 9 West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 -14 42 10 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 -5 41 11 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 -13 41 12 Leicester 34 11 7 16 42 54 -12 40 13 Stoke 35 10 10 15 37 50 -13 40 14 Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 -18 40 15 Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 -14 39 16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 -10 38 17 Hull 35 9 7 19 36 67 -31 34 18 Swansea 35 9 5 21 40 69 -29 32 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 -19 28 20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 -34 21 WhoScored.com

The top scorers after Friday's action:

EPL Top Scorers Position Player Team Goals 1 Romelu Lukaku Everton 24 2 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 21 3 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 19 4 Diego Costa Chelsea 19 5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 18 6 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 17 7 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 17 8 Eden Hazard Chelsea 15 9 Joshua King Bournemouth 15 10 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 14 WhoScored.com

The Hammers played one of their best matches of the season in a crucial derby against Spurs, who needed to win to keep the pressure on Chelsea and may have lost their final chance for the title. David Amoyal, a sport writer with Gianluca Di Marzio, thought it was fitting:

Tottenham's top scorers, Harry Kane and Dele Alli, were both expertly kept out of the match by the Hammers defence. Christian Eriksen was the main danger man for the visitors, but he couldn't find the breakthrough.

West Ham did so after 65 minutes, courtesy of some laughable defending. Spurs failed to clear, and Andre Ayew bounced the ball into the path of Lanzini, who converted for the lead.

Sport Witness highlighted the poor defensive effort from Spurs:

There was more bad defending to come, with Toby Alderweireld gifting Jonathan Calleri a huge chance that should have led to a second goal.

Despite six minutes of extra time, Tottenham failed to find a much-needed equaliser, handing Chelsea a huge advantage. If the Blues beat Boro on Monday and West Bromwich Albion on Friday, they will be champions.

While some fans and pundits were quick to accuse Spurs of bottling the league, Sam Tighe of Bleacher Report disagreed:

The result also means Romelu Lukaku of Everton has to feel good about his chances to win the top scorer's title. Spurs still face some tricky defences in Manchester United and Leicester City.