Eric Gagne Agrees to Contract with Long Island Ducks of Atlantic League

Doug Benc/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Dodgers closer Eric Gagne reached an agreement with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League on Friday as he intensifies his effort to make an MLB comeback.

The Ducks announced the signing on social media.

"Eric is similar to so many former major league players that utilize the Atlantic League as a showcase to be seen by all 30 big league clubs," Ducks president Michael Pfaff told the club's official website. "The Ducks are pleased to offer him this opportunity."

Gagne hasn't pitched in the majors since 2008. He posted a 5.44 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 50 appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers that season. He re-signed with the organization, but was released before the start of the 2009 season due to shoulder problems and never caught on with another team.

The 2003 National League Cy Young winner was formerly one of the league's most dominant relief pitchers. He finished that award-winning season in Los Angeles with a microscopic 1.20 ERA and 55 saves.

In all, he racked up 161 saves in eight years with the Dodgers and made three All-Star teams. He also continues to own the MLB record for the most consecutive save chances converted at 84.

Gagne also made stops with the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox.

His name popped back up on the radar in early 2017 when he joined Team Canada for the World Baseball Classic. The 41-year-old right-hander made one appearance for his home country, pitching 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

In April, he told Chris Cotillo of MLB Daily Dish he knew it could be a long and winding road back to the major leagues.

"I know the game and I know I'm not trying to get to the big leagues tomorrow morning," Gagne said. "I've got to pitch and I've got to prove myself. Of course I'm willing to go to the minor leagues. I'm open to anything. Even if I can't do that, I'm open to maybe the Can-Am League or independent baseball. I need to prove myself to people."

It's unclear when Gagne, who was named in the Mitchell Report and later admitted HGH use, will make his Ducks debut.