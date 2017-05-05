Jay Cutler Says Move to Fox Is 'Permanent'; Reveals There Will Be 'Some Regret'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

With Jay Cutler set to begin the next phase of his life as an NFL broadcaster for Fox Sports, the quarterback does not sound like he's looking to get back under center.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio's Waddle and Silvy show (via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), Cutler said the move to broadcasting is a "permanent" one, adding there's "zero doubt in my mind there's going to be some regret."

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reported Cutler was hired to be part of the NFL on Fox broadcast team, partnering with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis to call games for the network.

In a statement released to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Cutler said "I don't know if retirement is the right word" to describe his move because "you are either forced to leave [the NFL], or you lose the desire to do what's required to keep going."



Cutler has been a free agent since the Chicago Bears released him in March. The 34-year-old played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Bears and Denver Broncos from 2006-16.