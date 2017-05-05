    Joe Paterno's Son Jay Voted onto Penn State Board of Trustees

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    STATE COLLEGE, PA - JANUARY 26: Jay Paterno, son of Joe Paterno, pauses during his speech during a public memorial for former Penn State Football coach Joe Paterno at the Bryce Jordan Center on the campus of Penn State, January 26, 2012 in State College, Pennsylvania. Paterno, who was 85, died due to complications from lung cancer on January 22, 2012. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Jay Paterno—the son of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno—was elected to the school's Board of Trustees on Friday.

    According to the Centre Daily Times' Lori Falce, Paterno received the most votes in the alumni election to secure one of nine seats reserved for alums. 

    According to Penn State's athletic department, Paterno was a backup quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 1986-1990 before he eventually joined his father's coaching staff in 1995. 

    All told, Paterno spent 17 years with the Nittany Lions as an assistant, including 12 as the program's quarterbacks coach.

    However, he was let go in 2012 when Bill O'Brien took over after the Board of Trustees agreed to fire his father when allegations of sexual abuse against Jerry Sandusky were made public. 