    Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers Agree to Rookie Contract

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) runs a drill during the NFL football team's rookie camp in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, May 5, 2017. The Panthers hope that McCaffrey's being raise in an NFL family, his father was a three-time Super Bowl champion, will help make the transition from college that much easier. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on a rookie contract Thursday, the team announced.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the No. 8 overall pick in last month's draft put pen to paper on a deal worth $17.2 million total, including a $10.7 million signing bonus. 

    By signing his deal Thursday, McCaffrey became the first player selected in Round 1 from this year's class to formally agree to terms. 

    On Friday, McCaffrey hit the field with the Panthers' other rookies for the first day of minicamps. 

    "It was awesome, just putting the jersey on and being out there with your teammates. It was a blast," he said, per Bryan Strickland of the team's official website. "This was a big learn day, and once you learn it, earn it. That's the biggest thing right now – getting the plays down and making sure that when you come out here there are no questions."

    In addition to McCaffrey, the Panthers also agreed to terms with the rest of their 2017 draft picks—including second-round selection Curtis Samuel and fifth-round choice Corn Elder. 