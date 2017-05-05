    La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 36 Results

    Real Sociedad fought back to claim a point at Sevilla as they drew 1-1 in La Liga on Friday night.

    The result compounds a disappointing second half of the season for Los Nervionenses as their pursuit of Atletico Madrid and third place falters.

    Sevilla stay in fourth spot as La Real remain in seventh place in the league.

    Here are the latest standings heading into Saturday's fixtures:

    La Liga 2017: Latest Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPTS
    1Barcelona35256410433+7181
    2Real Madrid3425639239+5381
    3Atletico Madrid3521866525+4071
    4Sevilla3620976345+1869
    5Villarreal3518985228+2463
    6Athletic Club35195115138+1362
    7Real Sociedad36195125549+662
    8Eibar351510115445+954
    9Espanyol351311114547-250
    10Alaves351212113641-548
    11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
    12Malaga35119154451-742
    13Valencia35117175061-1140
    14Las Palmas35109165266-1439
    15Real Betis35107183857-1937
    16Deportivo La Coruna35711173959-2032
    17Leganes3579193053-2330
    18Sporting Gijon3559213870-3224
    19Granada3548232874-4620
    20Osasuna35310223784-4719
    Friday Recap

    It has been a tale of two halves for Sevilla this term as their season has collapsed after Christmas.

    UEFA Champions League elimination has triggered a slump in fortunes, and the team that initially challenged Real Madrid and Barcelona at the summit collapsed in recent weeks.

    Pablo Sarabia gave the hosts a precious lead four minutes before half-time as the winger finished.

    Sevilla were certainly in charge as they dominated the ball and territory, but Sociedad showed great resolve after the interval and managed to puncture their opposition's defence.

    Carlos Vela struck shortly after the hour mark, and Sevilla could not respond with a winner to claim the points.

    La Liga's official Twitter feed highlighted the result:

    Sevilla have remained a difficult prospect on home turf in Andalusia, but they have lost the verve that gave them a chance of championship glory earlier in the season. 

    Tonight will have been a huge disappointment for Sevillistas supporters who have suffered during a painful run in domestic action. 