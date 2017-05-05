La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 36 Results

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Real Sociedad fought back to claim a point at Sevilla as they drew 1-1 in La Liga on Friday night.

The result compounds a disappointing second half of the season for Los Nervionenses as their pursuit of Atletico Madrid and third place falters.

Sevilla stay in fourth spot as La Real remain in seventh place in the league.

Here are the latest standings heading into Saturday's fixtures:

La Liga 2017: Latest Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Barcelona 35 25 6 4 104 33 +71 81 2 Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 92 39 +53 81 3 Atletico Madrid 35 21 8 6 65 25 +40 71 4 Sevilla 36 20 9 7 63 45 +18 69 5 Villarreal 35 18 9 8 52 28 +24 63 6 Athletic Club 35 19 5 11 51 38 +13 62 7 Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 55 49 +6 62 8 Eibar 35 15 10 11 54 45 +9 54 9 Espanyol 35 13 11 11 45 47 -2 50 10 Alaves 35 12 12 11 36 41 -5 48 11 Celta Vigo 34 13 5 16 49 57 -8 44 12 Malaga 35 11 9 15 44 51 -7 42 13 Valencia 35 11 7 17 50 61 -11 40 14 Las Palmas 35 10 9 16 52 66 -14 39 15 Real Betis 35 10 7 18 38 57 -19 37 16 Deportivo La Coruna 35 7 11 17 39 59 -20 32 17 Leganes 35 7 9 19 30 53 -23 30 18 Sporting Gijon 35 5 9 21 38 70 -32 24 19 Granada 35 4 8 23 28 74 -46 20 20 Osasuna 35 3 10 22 37 84 -47 19 Sky Sports

Friday Recap

It has been a tale of two halves for Sevilla this term as their season has collapsed after Christmas.

UEFA Champions League elimination has triggered a slump in fortunes, and the team that initially challenged Real Madrid and Barcelona at the summit collapsed in recent weeks.

Pablo Sarabia gave the hosts a precious lead four minutes before half-time as the winger finished.

Sevilla were certainly in charge as they dominated the ball and territory, but Sociedad showed great resolve after the interval and managed to puncture their opposition's defence.

Carlos Vela struck shortly after the hour mark, and Sevilla could not respond with a winner to claim the points.

La Liga's official Twitter feed highlighted the result:

Sevilla have remained a difficult prospect on home turf in Andalusia, but they have lost the verve that gave them a chance of championship glory earlier in the season.

Tonight will have been a huge disappointment for Sevillistas supporters who have suffered during a painful run in domestic action.