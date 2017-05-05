La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 36 Results

La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 36 ResultsMay 5, 2017
Real Sociedad fought back to claim a point at Sevilla as they drew 1-1 in La Liga on Friday night.
The result compounds a disappointing second half of the season for Los Nervionenses as their pursuit of Atletico Madrid and third place falters.
Sevilla stay in fourth spot as La Real remain in seventh place in the league.
Here are the latest standings heading into Saturday's fixtures:
|La Liga 2017: Latest Standings
|Pos
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Barcelona
|35
|25
|6
|4
|104
|33
|+71
|81
|2
|Real Madrid
|34
|25
|6
|3
|92
|39
|+53
|81
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|35
|21
|8
|6
|65
|25
|+40
|71
|4
|Sevilla
|36
|20
|9
|7
|63
|45
|+18
|69
|5
|Villarreal
|35
|18
|9
|8
|52
|28
|+24
|63
|6
|Athletic Club
|35
|19
|5
|11
|51
|38
|+13
|62
|7
|Real Sociedad
|36
|19
|5
|12
|55
|49
|+6
|62
|8
|Eibar
|35
|15
|10
|11
|54
|45
|+9
|54
|9
|Espanyol
|35
|13
|11
|11
|45
|47
|-2
|50
|10
|Alaves
|35
|12
|12
|11
|36
|41
|-5
|48
|11
|Celta Vigo
|34
|13
|5
|16
|49
|57
|-8
|44
|12
|Malaga
|35
|11
|9
|15
|44
|51
|-7
|42
|13
|Valencia
|35
|11
|7
|17
|50
|61
|-11
|40
|14
|Las Palmas
|35
|10
|9
|16
|52
|66
|-14
|39
|15
|Real Betis
|35
|10
|7
|18
|38
|57
|-19
|37
|16
|Deportivo La Coruna
|35
|7
|11
|17
|39
|59
|-20
|32
|17
|Leganes
|35
|7
|9
|19
|30
|53
|-23
|30
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|35
|5
|9
|21
|38
|70
|-32
|24
|19
|Granada
|35
|4
|8
|23
|28
|74
|-46
|20
|20
|Osasuna
|35
|3
|10
|22
|37
|84
|-47
|19
|Sky Sports
Friday Recap
It has been a tale of two halves for Sevilla this term as their season has collapsed after Christmas.
UEFA Champions League elimination has triggered a slump in fortunes, and the team that initially challenged Real Madrid and Barcelona at the summit collapsed in recent weeks.
Pablo Sarabia gave the hosts a precious lead four minutes before half-time as the winger finished.
Sevilla were certainly in charge as they dominated the ball and territory, but Sociedad showed great resolve after the interval and managed to puncture their opposition's defence.
Carlos Vela struck shortly after the hour mark, and Sevilla could not respond with a winner to claim the points.
La Liga's official Twitter feed highlighted the result:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
FT #SevillaFCRealSociedad 1-1 La Real make it 10 points from a possible 12, Sevilla extend unbeaten home run to 12 in #LaLigaSantander https://t.co/PaU7C3icsi5/5/2017, 8:50:17 PM
Sevilla have remained a difficult prospect on home turf in Andalusia, but they have lost the verve that gave them a chance of championship glory earlier in the season.
Tonight will have been a huge disappointment for Sevillistas supporters who have suffered during a painful run in domestic action.