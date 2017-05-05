    Markelle Fultz Headlines 67 NBA Draft Combine Participants; Lonzo Ball Declines

    The NBA announced Friday that 67 players will attend the 2017 NBA draft combine next week on May 11 and 12 in Chicago.

    Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, who is the top candidate to be selected No. 1 overall, headlines the field, while UCLA's Lonzo Ball declined to participate.

    It was initially reported last week by Shams Charania of The Vertical that Ball intended to skip the combine.

    Ball isn't the only notable name absent from the list, as Kansas swingman Josh Jackson, Duke forward Jayson Tatum, Kentucky guard Malik Monk, Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac, NC State guard Dennis Smith and Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen are all missing as well.

    Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in his only season with the Huskies.

    In his most recent mock draft, ESPN's Chad Ford predicted that Fultz will go No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA draft to the Boston Celtics.

    Among the big names who will be joining Fultz in the Windy City are Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox, UCLA forward TJ Leaf and Duke guard Luke Kennard.