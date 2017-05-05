Barcelona Transfer News: Javier Mascherano and Andre Gomes for Sale, Top Rumours

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Barcelona are ready to sell a number of first-team players, including Javier Mascherano and Andre Gomes.

According to Marca (h/t Metro), the Camp Nou giants could initiate a clearing-out exercise after current manager Luis Enrique's planned exit, with Jeremy Mathieu and Arda Turan described as having "one foot out the door."

Mascherano could make his way to the Chinese Super League as he does not want to become a reserve in Catalonia, per Marca. The vastly experienced Argentina international is under contract until 2019, but the club might seek to move him on. Gomes arrived in a £29.3 million deal from Valencia last summer and has failed to grasp Barca's tempo in midfield.

Gomes has been a huge disappointment during his stay, often targeted by supporters for a critical appraisal.

Barca mainstay Gerard Pique recently hit out at fans who had jeered the Portugal international.

According to AS, Pique said: "The people who whistle players before they've kicked a ball should stay at home. ... It's one thing a player having a bad game and the fans complaining, but it's quite another doing so before he's kicked a ball. That pushes his confidence through the floor."

A new era is about to begin after Enrique's exit, and Mathieu and Turan could follow their manager out of the Camp Nou door.

Mathieu only has one year left on is current deal with the La Liga champions, per Marca, and Turan will be sold after being denied the chance to move to China in the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has not reproduced his best form after arriving from Atletico Madrid, but he has scored seven and created four assists during his restricted involvement in La Liga this season, according to WhoScored.com.

Here is Turan in action:

Despite their continuing battle with Real Madrid at the top of the table, Barca have lost an edge to their squad that was evident during most of Enrique's tenure.

It is no surprise the coach as opted to move on, and a number of his players will be surplus to requirements in the weeks ahead.