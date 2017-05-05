IPL Results 2017: Punjab Beat Bangalore to Keep Play-off Hopes Alive

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Royal Challengers Bangalore added yet another painful defeat to their tally during Friday's Indian Premier League action, losing to Kings XI Punjab by 19 runs.

Despite holding the visitors to a total of just 138, Bangalore flopped in the chase, going all out in 19 overs. The team remains in last place, while Punjab keep their play-off hopes alive.

Here's a look at the latest IPL standings:

IPL Standings Team PL W L D N/R PTS Net RR Mumbai Indians 10 8 2 0 0 16 +0.427 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.725 Rising Pune Supergiant 11 7 4 0 0 14 -0.123 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 4 0 1 13 +0.659 Kings XI Punjab 10 5 5 0 0 10 +0.292 Delhi Daredevils 10 4 6 0 0 8 +0.030 Gujarat Lions 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.433 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 2 9 0 1 5 -1.387 ESPN Cricinfo

Kings XI Punjab vs. Royal Challenger Bangalore

Punjab 138 for seven (Patel 38, Vohra 25) beat Bangalore 119 all out (Singh 46, Negi 21) by 19 runs.

Kings XI came into the match needing a win to keep their play-off bid on track, while Bangalore were already eliminated from contention. The hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the team's bowlers put together a stellar performance.

Aniket Choudhary (17 runs, two wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (21 runs, two wickets) led the way, finding plenty of success against Punjab's big hitters. Glenn Maxwell managed just six runs, while Axar Patel led the way with an unbeaten 38.

A late surge boosted Punjab's total to 138, lower than the team would have liked against an inconsistent but explosive Bangalore team.

ESPNcricinfo shared this breakdown of the production per over:

Bangalore's chase took an early hit when Chris Gayle was dismissed, but fellow opener Mandeep Singh compensated by scoring 46 from 40. His team-mates struggled, however, as Punjab's bowlers took control and kept the run rate down.

Only Pawan Negi (21 from 23) and AB de Villiers (10 from six) would score in the double digits after Singh, and after 19 overs, Choudhary was caught for the final out.

With a match in hand, Kings XI now have their eyes set on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the standings.