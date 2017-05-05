Kentucky Derby 2017 Jockeys and Horses' Top Odds for 143rd Race Field

Garry Jones/Associated Press

The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday at Churchill Downs, and if you haven't yet made your bets or just want to know which horse is favored, it's time to narrow down the field.

While the excitement of the Derby stems from the fact that anything can happen, there are plenty of indicators of which horse will win, including everything from its post position to whether it won its last prep.

The post time for the Run for the Roses is 6:34 p.m. ET on Saturday, but coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET that afternoon on NBC. You can also live stream the action on NBC Sports Live.

Here's all the information you need to know about the trainers and jockeys for this year's field of 20 horses:

2017 Kentucky Derby Odds Post Position Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen 33-1 2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor 18-1 3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Mike Maker 66-1 4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen 50-1 5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 9-2 6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse 33-1 7 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp 16-1 8 Hence Florent Geroux Steve Asmussen 16-1 9 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill 18-1 10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 12-1 11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 20-1 12 Sonneteer Kent Desormeaux Keith Desormeaux 40-1 13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez Dale Romans 28-1 14 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux Mark Casse 19-4 15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 6-1 16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 28-1 17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion 6-1 18 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs 18-1 19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown 25-1 20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher 33-1 OddsShark

These 20 horses will all be competing not only for the iconic rose garland, but some pretty significant prize money, too; the purse is $2 million, with $1.24 million going to the winner, according to SportingNews.com.

These updated odds reflect a slight change as we head into the weekend, with a narrowing of favorites at the top.

On Thursday, Classic Empire led all the entrants at 4-1; as of Friday morning, he was still the favorite at 19-4.

Classic Empire had won four races in a row before finishing in third place at the Holy Bull Stakes on February 4, 2017, behind fellow Kentucky Derby hopefuls Irish War Cry and Gunnevera, as a result of a foot abscess, according to the Kentucky Derby's official website.

However, Classic Empire surged back in the Arkansas Derby on April 15, winning that race and earning his spot in the field of 20 for the Kentucky Derby.

The 1 1/8 mile Arkansas Derby, on dirt, is as similar a track to Churchill Downs as Classic Empire has run, but the 1 1/4-mile Churchill Downs track could be a challenge for the speedy colt, who will have to maintain his speed for his longest distance yet.

Classic Empire breaks from the 14 post.

Nipping at Classic Empire's heels is another big name this year, Always Dreaming. The colt, trained by Todd Pletcher, was listed with odds of 9-2 as of Friday.

Always Dreaming won his last three races heading into the Kentucky Derby, including the Maiden Special Weight, the Allowance Optional Claiming and, most importantly, the Florida Derby.

The latter race is an excellent indicator of which horse will win at Churchill Downs; per OddsShark's Mike Dempsey, "over the past 15 years the Florida Derby has been the most productive with four Derby winners, followed by the Santa Anita Derby and Arkansas Derby with three each."

Always Dreaming earned the No. 5 post position, which has produced 13 winners since 1900, per OddsShark, the most in that period.