Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy Holds Huge Garage Sale with Packers Gear in Green Bay

Eddie Lacy spent the first four years of his NFL career trucking defenders for the Green Bay Packers. Earlier this spring, though, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

That left him with an excess of Packers gear.

On Friday, the 26-year-old bruising back held a huge garage sale in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Along with Green Bay apparel and cleats, Lacy also sold his old video games and some of his sponsors' products:

Packers faithful turned out in droves:

Lacy made it clear that 100 percent of the proceeds are going to charity.

