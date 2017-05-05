Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy Holds Huge Garage Sale with Packers Gear in Green Bay

Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy Holds Huge Garage Sale with Packers Gear in Green BayMay 5, 2017
Eddie Lacy @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42
It's going down May 5th & 6th 📦 https://t.co/VmTXMziB725/2/2017, 6:43:58 PM
Eddie Lacy spent the first four years of his NFL career trucking defenders for the Green Bay Packers. Earlier this spring, though, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks.
That left him with an excess of Packers gear.
On Friday, the 26-year-old bruising back held a huge garage sale in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Along with Green Bay apparel and cleats, Lacy also sold his old video games and some of his sponsors' products:
SportsTrust Advisors @_SportsTrust
Early morning prep in Green Bay for @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42's charity garage sale! #EddiesGarageSale https://t.co/Ie2RixC1bH5/5/2017, 1:56:49 PM
Jacob Kittilstad @reporterjlk
If you're interested you can also buy some of Eddy Lacy's @tide or @CampbellsChunky for one. @CBS58 @packers @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42 https://t.co/R7BkUgeT9X5/5/2017, 4:35:14 PM
Jacob Kittilstad @reporterjlk
Check out what video games @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42 was into during his time in Green Bay @packers @CBS58 https://t.co/ejJX6XRI8j5/5/2017, 4:33:46 PM
Packers faithful turned out in droves:
Jason Wilde @jasonjwilde
The line to get into #EddiesGarageSale stretches down the block and around the corner from ex-#Packers RB Eddie Lacy's house. https://t.co/oo4cTIBCnd5/5/2017, 4:30:36 PM
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Line to get into Eddie Lacy's garage sale in Green Bay today (Source: Travis Mason) https://t.co/PzdiwsnQIA5/5/2017, 4:27:32 PM
Lacy made it clear that 100 percent of the proceeds are going to charity.
