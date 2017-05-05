Ian Kennedy Placed on 10-Day DL with Hamstring Injury

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Friday.

Miguel Almonte has been recalled from the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals to fill Kennedy's spot on the active roster.

News of Kennedy's trip to the disabled list comes a day after he left his start against the Chicago White Sox with a trainer. In 4.1 innings Thursday night, Kennedy allowed six hits and four earned runs while striking out three.

Kennedy is now 0-3 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.065 WHIP and 2.07 strikeout-to-walk rate through six starts.