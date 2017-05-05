    Ian Kennedy Placed on 10-Day DL with Hamstring Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 28: Starting pitcher Ian Kennedy #31 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on April 28, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Friday.

    Miguel Almonte has been recalled from the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals to fill Kennedy's spot on the active roster. 

    News of Kennedy's trip to the disabled list comes a day after he left his start against the Chicago White Sox with a trainer. In 4.1 innings Thursday night, Kennedy allowed six hits and four earned runs while striking out three. 

    Kennedy is now 0-3 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.065 WHIP and 2.07 strikeout-to-walk rate through six starts. 