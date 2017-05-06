NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: Guide to TV Start Times, Live-Stream Info

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The old mantra of an NBA playoff series not starting until a home team loses makes no sense. Does that mean a seven-game classic where two teams trade home victories doesn't count? And a sweep doesn't get interesting until someone gains a historically insurmountable 3-0 lead?

If that's truly the case, only two second-round series have begun while the other pair waits for clearance. The Cleveland Cavaliers have four chances to eliminate the Toronto Raptors.

Nevertheless, expect to see the hackneyed saying frequently deployed for the intense Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards. The home squad has taken care of business in each of the first three games, giving the top-seeded Celtics a 2-1 edge. If the pattern continues, Washington will even the score Sunday at the Verizon Center.

With tensions boiling between these two rivals, let's take a look at their heated feud and the remaining second-round schedule.

NBA Round 2 Playoff Schedule Date Game Away Home Time (ET) TV Sat., May 6 3 Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz 8:30 p.m. ABC Sun., May 7 4 Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors 3:30 p.m. ABC 4 Boston Celtics Washington Wizards 6:30 p.m. TNT 4 San Antonio Spurs Houston Rockets 9 p.m. TNT Mon., May 8 4 Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz 9 p.m. TNT Tue., May 9 5* Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers TBD TNT 5 Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs TBD TNT Wed., May 10 5 Washington Wizards Boston Celtics 8 p.m. TNT 5* Utah Jazz Golden State Warriors TBD TNT Thur., May 11 6* Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors TBD ESPN 6* San Antonio Spurs Houston Rockets TBD ESPN Fri., May 12 6* Boston Celtics Washington Wizards TBD ESPN 6* Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz TBD ESPN Sun., May 14 7* Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers TBD TNT 7* Utah Jazz Golden State Warriors TBD TBD 7* Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs TBD TBD Mon., May 15 7* Washington Wizards Boston Celtics 8 p.m. TNT NBA.com; *=if necessary

Live Stream: WatchESPN, NBA on TNT

Wizards vs. Celtics: Bad Blood Brewing

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Anyone who followed their regular-season quarrels expected a chippy series between the Celtics and Wizards. The bitterness hit a crescendo during Washington's 116-89 victory in Game 3, when Wizards forward Kelly Oubre shoved Celtics center Kelly Olynyk after getting elbowed on a hard screen:

Down 2-1, Washington almost certainly must win Game 4 without the 21-year-old forward, who has made 10-of-25 postseason threes and provided pivotal perimeter defense. But his absence also isn't the end of the world. According to NBA.com, the second-year pro has a team-worst net rating of minus-26.7 over nine postseason games.

A probable suspension won't diminish any hostility. Celtics star Isaiah Thomas confirmed the bad blood to reporters after a game where the officials called eight technical fouls:

Despite all three contests ending in a double-digit margin, this series remains entirely up for grabs. Including the season's four head-to-head encounters, the home squad has won every time these foes collide.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Boston's offense has dwindled when facing Washington away from TD Garden:

Perhaps this will follow the previously mentioned scenario of a seven-game series never truly commencing with all home triumphs. The Wizards will certainly want to tie the slate on Sunday, and another strong start will help.

For all the attention on Thomas' fourth-quarter scoring prowess, the Celtics should consider showing up for the opening period. The Wizards have outscored them in the first quarter by 49 combined points. On Thursday night, Boston finally failed to turn on the switch, falling behind by 22 points after 12 minutes.

Then again, nobody has slowed down John Wall in any quarter this postseason. Making his case for superstardom, Washington's lightning-fast point guard has averaged 29.5 points and 10.3 assists in the playoffs with a 52.5 field-goal percentage.

NBA.com/Stats also noted his remarkable point-producing proficiency and consistency matching the league's all-time great:

To keep up with Wall and backcourt partner Bradley Beal, the Celtics must click from behind the arc. After quietly attempting and making the third-most threes during the regular season, they're averaging a postseason-high 36.8 deep takes, 7.8 from Thomas.

Washington, meanwhile, has limited its long-range looks to 26.8 with an inefficient 32.4 conversion rate. Containing Wall's fast-break mayhem and Beal's mid-range game are the easier-said-than-done keys to Boston finally holding its second-round opponent below 110 points.

Already lacking depth, Oubre's inevitable suspension will strip the Wizards of one of few ancillary options. They can certainly use an encore from Bojan Bogdanovic—who posted 19 points and 10 boards off the bench on Thursday night—but Wall must ultimately keep providing the heavy lifting.

If they hate each other now, just imagine how a seven-game series would heighten this rivalry.