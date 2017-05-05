Steve Kerr Reportedly Could Miss Rest of Warriors vs. Jazz Series with Illness

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is "very unlikely" to return during his team's second-round series against the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

Kerr hasn't been on the bench since he was ruled out for Game 3 of the Warriors' first-round tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Citing multiple sources, Shelburne reported Kerr "is seeing a specialist at Duke University Medical Center on Friday and receiving treatment aimed at alleviating the symptoms that have forced him to take a temporary leave of absence from the team."

On Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau reported Kerr will not travel to Utah for Games 3 and 4. Mike Brown, who is 4-0 since taking over as interim head coach, will continue to operate in that capacity so long as Kerr is away from the team.

Game 3 will be played Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.