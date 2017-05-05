Steve Kerr Reportedly Could Miss Rest of Warriors vs. Jazz Series with Illness

Steve Kerr Reportedly Could Miss Rest of Warriors vs. Jazz Series with IllnessMay 5, 2017
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is "very unlikely" to return during his team's second-round series against the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.
Kerr hasn't been on the bench since he was ruled out for Game 3 of the Warriors' first-round tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Citing multiple sources, Shelburne reported Kerr "is seeing a specialist at Duke University Medical Center on Friday and receiving treatment aimed at alleviating the symptoms that have forced him to take a temporary leave of absence from the team."
On Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau reported Kerr will not travel to Utah for Games 3 and 4. Mike Brown, who is 4-0 since taking over as interim head coach, will continue to operate in that capacity so long as Kerr is away from the team.
Game 3 will be played Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.