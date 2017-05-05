    Giro d'Italia 2017: Lukas Postlberger Wins Stage 1, Pink Jersey with Late Attack

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    The peloton rides in Castelsardo al Porto during the first stage of the 100th Giro d'Italia cycling race, Tour of Italy, from Alghero to Olbia on May 5, 2017 in Sardinia. / AFP PHOTO / Luk BENIES (Photo credit should read LUK BENIES/AFP/Getty Images)
    LUK BENIES/Getty Images

    Lukas Postlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe won the first stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia with a late attack on Saturday, avoiding a bunch sprint on the streets of Olbia.

    The Austrian took advantage of the narrow, twisty streets, as the sprint teams could not get organised in time. He'll start Sunday's stage in the pink leader's jersey.

    The 100th edition of the iconic race features a ton of star names and some of the most spectacular stages ever seen in a Grand Tour. The first three stages take place in Sardinia.

    Here's a look at the results from the opening stage:

    Stage 1 Results
    PosRiderTeamTime
    1Lukas PostlbergerBora-Hansgrohe5:13:35
    2Caleb EwanOrica-Scott Same time
    3Andre GreipelLotto Soudal Same time
    4Giacomo NizzoloTrek-Segafredo Same time
    5Sacha Modolo UAE Team Emirates Same time
    6Kristian SbaragliDimension Data Same time
    7Jasper StuyvenTrek-Segafredo Same time
    8Ryan GibbonsDimension Data Same time
    9Sam BennettBora-Hansgrohe Same time
    10Phil BauhausTeam SunwebSame time
    Cyclingnews.com

    The current Giro standings:

    Giro Standings
    PosRiderTeamTime
    1Lukas PostlbergerBora-Hansgrohe5:13:25
    2Caleb EwanOrica-Scott0:00:04
    3AndreGreipelLotto Soudal0:00:06
    4Pavel BruttGazprom – Rusvelo0:00:09
    5Giacomo NizzoloTrek-Segafredo0:00:10
    6Sacha ModoloUAE Team EmiratesSame time
    7Kristian SbaragliDimension DataSame time
    8Jasper StuyvenTrek-SegafredoSame time
    9Ryan GibbonsDimension DataSame time
    10Sam BennettBora-HansgroheSame time
    Cyclingnews.com

    Recap

    Here's a look at the profile of the opening stage, which was mostly flat and expected to finish in a mass sprint, per the Giro's official Twitter account:

    An early break featuring the likes of Dimension Data's Daniel Teklehaimanot and Cesare Benedetti of Bora-Hansgrohe quickly gained a solid lead over the peloton, which took its time during the first stage.

    The lead maxed out at seven minutes before the teams riding in support of a top sprinter upped the pace. By the time the peloton reached the peak of the final climb, the gap was down to less than a minute, and a bunch sprint seemed inevitable.

    Austria's Lukas Postlberger celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the 100th Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy, from Alghero to Olbia on May 5, 2017 in Sardinia. / AFP PHOTO / Luk BENIES (Photo credit should read LUK BENIES/
    LUK BENIES/Getty Images

    The leaders were caught in the city of Olbia, where the finish line followed a series of narrow turns. Because of this, no sprint team could really gain control at the front, leading to a chaotic finale. Postlberger surprised everyone by creating a gap while leading out, and the 25-year-old held his advantage until the very end.

    Postlberger didn't even realise he was about to win until he closed in on the finish line. Cycling writer Neal Rogers loved it:

    In the background, Caleb Ewan of Orica-Scott won the sprint for second place. Steven Kruijswijk of LottoNL-Jumbo, one of the favourites for the olverall classification, lost 13 seconds on his rivals.

    Stage 2 will be a hilly affair that should give some of the less-heralded riders a chance to grab the win and spend some time in the pink. The top contenders for the overall classification are not expected to show their faces until the race hits the mainland during Stage 4, the first major uphill finish.