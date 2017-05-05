Manchester City Banned from Signing Academy Players for 2 Years

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Manchester City have been banned for two years from signing academy players after being found guilty of tapping up two schoolboys.

Ben Rumsby of The Telegraph reported the Sky Blues have been given the same sanctions as Liverpool, who committed a similar offence and were charged at the start of April.

Rumsby wrote:

"City were given the same length suspension as the Anfield club, a two-year transfer embargo on players registered with a rival Premier League or EFL side in the preceding 18 months—with the second year suspended for three years."

City were also fined an additional £300,000 for the tapping-up incident, with one of the boys only being 11-years-old.

The fee was £100,000 more than Liverpool's fine, as the Reds were found guilty of tapping up one young player.