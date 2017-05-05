Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United will challenge Chelsea for the signings of Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata, as the Blues prepare the sale of Diego Costa to Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian.

Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard reported Costa could depart in a £76 million deal, prompting manager Antonio Conte to buy two forwards. Everton's Lukaku and Real Madrid's Morata are top of the Stamford Bridge club's wanted list, but the Red Devils are "considering making a move to bring at least one of them to Old Trafford."

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has previously managed both talents and gave Morata his debut for Los Blancos, per Johnson.

Johnson wrote about Morata:

Chelsea believe they are in the strongest position to convince him to switch to Stamford Bridge because he likes the idea of living in London and has a great relationship with coach Antonio Conte, who played a major role in signing him for Juventus in 2014 before taking over as coach of Italy. But Morata is also tempted at the prospect of being reunited with Mourinho at Old Trafford.

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Morata has struggled to hold onto a starting berth at Madrid since returning from Juve and is said to be "keen to make a move to England," per Johnson.

The 24-year-old is down the pecking order under coach Zinedine Zidane but has scored 13 goals in 12 La Liga starts, including an additional 11 appearances from the bench, according to WhoScored.com.

Lukaku could return to the Bridge after a phenomenal season for the Toffees and fulfil the promise Chelsea saw in him when they signed him from Anderlecht in 2011. The striker, who turns 24 on May 13, was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion and Everton before making a permanent switch to Merseyside from west London.

Conte has to find a top-class player to replace Costa in his ranks, and Sky Sports' Kavey Solhekol (h/t B/R Football) explained why the Brazil-born talent will be tempted to move to China:

Costa was initially rejuvenated after Conte's arrival, but the striker has been off the boil in recent weeks, often displaying the misdirected aggression that has landed him in hot water in the past.

The striker's concentration has been compromised since the January transfer window, and the time is right to bring in fresh and hungry talent to provide the goals.

The Blues will be back in UEFA Champions League action when they complete their expected success in the Premier League, but they do not have a rounded squad to compete on multiple fronts.

European football weighs heavy, and Chelsea need to add both Lukaku and Morata during the summer months.