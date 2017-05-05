Kyle Lowry Will Play in Game 3 vs. Cavaliers Despite Ankle Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will be active for Friday night's Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers after he suffered a sprained ankle in Game 2. However, the team announced Cory Joseph will start.

Lowry was listed as questionable and didn't participate in Thursday's practice or Friday's shootaround.

And based on his comments in advance of Game 3, it's fair to wonder if he'll be operating with noticeable limitations. According to Sportsnet's Michael Grange, Lowry admitted he could have issues cutting on the ankle because he suffered the sprain by turning it inward rather than outward.

"A big problem," Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan said of Lowry's injury, per Grange. "Kyle is our driving force, our point guard, our leader. So for us not to have him anything close to 100 percent, it would be difficult on us."

Already in a 2-0 hole, the Raptors will have to hope Lowry can put forth a gutsy performance and battle through the pain to prevent the Cavaliers from taking a commanding lead.

"You know me," Lowry said at shootaround Friday morning, per Raptors radio voice Eric Smith. "I'll fight through anything."

Game 3 is scheduled to tip off from Air Canada Centre at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.