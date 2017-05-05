George Groves vs. Fedor Chudinov Announced for Super Middleweight Title Bout

John Locher/Associated Press

Fedor Chudinov and George Groves will battle it out on the undercard of the fight between Kell Brook and Errol Spence on May 27, with the vacant super middleweight title at stake.

ESPN's Dan Rafael confirmed the news on Saturday, with the bout set to take place at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England.

It will be Groves' fourth shot at a world title, with the previous attempts ending in disappointment. He twice lost to Carl Froch by stoppage before dropping a decision against Badou Jack in 2015.

Leigh Dawney/Getty Images

Per the report, the 29-year-old believes things will be different this time around:

"Last year was a good year for me. I feel that the work I've been doing behind the scenes with [trainer] Shane [McGuigan] has really started to pay off, and I'm in a great position to capture the WBA title and push on from there.

"Fedor Chudinov is a good fighter. He proved that against Felix Sturm, but I honestly believe that I will have too much for him. It has always been my dream to become world champion, and now it's my time and nothing will stand in my way."

Leigh Dawney/Getty Images

Chudinov has just one loss in 15 career bouts as a professional and previously held the WBA belt before losing to Felix Sturm in 2016. The decision-loss was controversial, and Sturm was tested positive for steroid use afterwards, per Agence France-Presse (for Sky Sports).

The winner of the title bout could face German super talent Tyron Zeuge, who the WBA currently recognises as its champion, per Rafael. The 24-year-old is unbeaten but has yet to fight outside of Germany or against elite competition.