Pittsburgh Police Investigating Alleged Rape at Penguins vs. Capitals Game

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh police are reportedly investigating allegations that a woman was raped in a bathroom during the Pittsburgh Penguins' game against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night.

According to KDKA-TV, police confirmed a report was filed by a woman who said she was raped during one of the intermissions of Game 4.

"We are investigating a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Pens game last evening," police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said in a statement, per KDKA. "Further details are not available at this time as our investigators work to determine what exactly happened."

The Penguins also acknowledged they are aware of the situation: "The Pittsburgh Police have informed us of the report and we are cooperating fully, because it is an ongoing police investigation we will have no further comment at this time."