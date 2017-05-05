    Pittsburgh Police Investigating Alleged Rape at Penguins vs. Capitals Game

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    The crowd waves towels and cheers as lasers and spotlights swirl over the ice at Consol Energy Center before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning, Sunday, May 22, 2016, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh police are reportedly investigating allegations that a woman was raped in a bathroom during the Pittsburgh Penguins' game against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday night. 

    According to KDKA-TV, police confirmed a report was filed by a woman who said she was raped during one of the intermissions of Game 4. 

    "We are investigating a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at the Pens game last evening," police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said in a statement, per KDKA. "Further details are not available at this time as our investigators work to determine what exactly happened."

    The Penguins also acknowledged they are aware of the situation: "The Pittsburgh Police have informed us of the report and we are cooperating fully, because it is an ongoing police investigation we will have no further comment at this time." 