Real Madrid Transfer News: Theo Hernandez Battle with Barcelona, Latest Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Manuel Garcia Quilon, the agent for Theo Hernandez, has confirmed both Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing the young defender.

The 19-year-old, currently on loan at Alaves from Atletico Madrid, has been superb this season and is said to have caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Speaking to Footmercato (h/t Sport), Quilon suggested Real and Barcelona are intent on landing Hernandez.

"For now he's not close to either of the teams [Real or Barca]," he said. "Both are really interested but we've not closed anything with them. There are concert offers, but we still haven't chosen. Both have made an offer to the level of his release clause."

Quilon added that "[Theo] will be the person to decide where he wants to go." Per Sport, the teenager has a release clause of €24 million (£20 million) in his current contract at Atletico.

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Here's a look at why the two biggest clubs in Spain are said to be fighting it out for Hernandez's signature:

The youngster has been thrilling to watch for Alaves this season. Operating as a left-back or a left-midfielder, his raids forward are exhilarating. Hernandez possesses a loping stride and exceptional acceleration, meaning there aren't many players in La Liga capable of matching him for raw speed.

On the ball he's impressive: Hernandez has a lovely left foot that he uses to regularly fizz crosses into the box, while he can also get his head up and link play in the left channel.

Per WhoScored.com, he's got the ability to beat a man, too:

Hernandez looks set to have a big decision to make this summer. It's difficult to see him starting games regularly for Atletico, Barcelona or Real Madrid at the moment, as he still has areas that need to be improved in his game. Should he move, it's imperative he gets guarantees about minutes.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, he'd have a tremendous example to follow in Marcelo. With the Brazilian's current deputy, Fabio Coentrao, out of favour in the Spanish capital, the youngster would potentially get plenty of opportunities if he was to move to Atletico's bitter rivals.

Real Madrid Lead Vinicius Junior Chase

MARTIN BERNETTI/Getty Images

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, Real Madrid have "stolen a march" on their rivals in the race to sign Brazilian prodigy Vinicius Junior.

"Real Madrid identified that they had to move quickly to secure the services of starlet Vinicius Junior, so as to not land themselves with a situation similar to the Neymar transfer, when they allowed him to slip through their fingers to arch rivals Barcelona," noted Diaz.

It's suggested in the report that any deal for the 16-year-old could amount to a whopping €50 million (£42 million).

Here's why the football world is so excited about the Flamengo starlet:

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe is excited about what the youngster has showcased so far:

In the report, it's noted that Vinicius Junior would not be able to represent Real in La Liga until the 2018-19 season.

As aforementioned, Barcelona snapped up Neymar ahead of Real Madrid, although it seems as though the capital club are taking no chances in their pursuit of the next sensation to come out of Brazil.

"Representatives of the club travelled to Rio de Janeiro to close the deal and ensure that the Neymar case was not repeated," noted Diaz.

Vinicius Junior made a huge impression at the South American Under-17 Championship recently, firing Brazil to the title and finishing the tournament as top scorer with seven goals.