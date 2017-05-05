    Lionel Messi Has 4-Match Argentina Ban Rescinded After FIFA Appeal

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (2nd-R) argues with second assistant referee Marcelo Vangasse (2nd-L) next to Brazilian referee Sandro Ricci (L) and first assistant referee Emerson Augusto de Carvalho (R)during the half time of their 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia South American qualifier football match against Chile, at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, on March 23, 2017. The FIFA on March 28, 2017 suspended Messi for four Argentina games. / AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROMATA (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images)
    JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

    Lionel Messi's four-match international ban for insulting a match official has been lifted by FIFA after a successful appeal by the Argentinian Football Association.

    The Barcelona superstar was handed the suspension in March after he was found to have verbally abused an assistant referee during Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier with Chile, per ESPN FC.

    However, the FIFA Appeal Committee has now overturned the decision on appeal after concluding "the evidence available was not sufficient to establish to the appropriate standard," per FIFA.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  