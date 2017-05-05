Lionel Messi Has 4-Match Argentina Ban Rescinded After FIFA Appeal

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's four-match international ban for insulting a match official has been lifted by FIFA after a successful appeal by the Argentinian Football Association.

The Barcelona superstar was handed the suspension in March after he was found to have verbally abused an assistant referee during Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier with Chile, per ESPN FC.

However, the FIFA Appeal Committee has now overturned the decision on appeal after concluding "the evidence available was not sufficient to establish to the appropriate standard," per FIFA.

