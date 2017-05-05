Former Diamondbacks GM Dave Stewart Part of Group Attempting to Buy Marlins

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart has reportedly joined one of the ownership groups attempting to purchase the Miami Marlins.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Stewart is now part of the bid spearheaded by Tagg Romney—the son of former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney—that is competing to buy the South Florida franchise.

The Romney contingent is one of two finalists to purchase the Marlins, along with a group led by former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush and former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

"We have two very strong groups that we believe will have sufficient financial resources to complete the sale and run the team effectively," Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Douglas Hanks.

Both Bush and Romney are believe to have bid more than $1.3 billion in their quest to gain control of the Marlins.

However, Jackson and Hanks cited a source who said Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has a handshake deal with Bush in place that essentially says his group will "be given first opportunity to buy the team if he was able to provide proof of financing and quickly sign a purchase agreement."



At present, MLB is reportedly still vetting the lists of investors that comprise both groups.