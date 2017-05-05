Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe: Predictions, Best Booking Options for WWE Raw Feud

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins' collisions with Samoa Joe have only just begun, and the two enemies are poised to produce something magical before they are done with each other.

A feud that began on Joe's first night on WWE Raw promises to extend well into the summer. Joe attacked The Architect, tearing up his knee and putting Rollins' WrestleMania dreams in jeopardy. Rollins got a measure of revenge at the Payback pay-per-view with a pinfall win.

Joe, though, retaliated the next night, costing Rollins a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

How does WWE proceed from here? How does it elevate both The Destroyer and the babyface standing in his way? What's ahead for Joe and the man he was sent to dismantle?

The following is a look at the rivalry, projecting its high points and laying ideal ways to reach them.