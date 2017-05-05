    DeMar DeRozan Discusses Struggles vs. Cavaliers, Injury to Kyle Lowry

    CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 3: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors leaves the game during the second half of Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on May 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 125-103.
    The Cleveland Cavaliers have thoroughly outplayed the Toronto Raptors through two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and DeMar DeRozan is well aware his side hasn't held up its end of the bargain.

    Speaking to reporters Thursday, DeRozan said two blowout losses at the hands of the defending champions have taken their toll on his spirits.

    "It always sucks, just going down that way," he said. "It sucks, and it's even more frustrating. At least give ourselves a chance to be in the game. If we win, we win; if we lose, we lose, and we understand what we gotta do if it's a close game going down the stretch. But losing that way, it's definitely deflating."

    DeRozan also said the Raptors will be in for an uphill battle if Kyle Lowry—who left Game 2 with a left ankle injury—isn't at full strength moving forward.

    "A big problem," DeRozan told reporters. "Kyle is our driving force, our point guard, our leader. So for us not to have him anything close to 100 percent, it would be difficult on us."

    Lowry missed practice Thursday, and he's questionable for Friday night's Game 3 at 7 p.m. ET, according to the Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur.

    As for DeRozan, the three-time All-Star could use a bounce-back performance in Game 3 after he scored five points on 2-of-11 shooting in Wednesday's 125-103 rout.