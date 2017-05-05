Kentucky Derby 2017 Horses: Triple Crown Odds, Projected Payouts and More

Garry Jones/Associated Press

The hunt for a Triple Crown winner begins Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Were this a few years ago, such a statement would receive laughter and a casual wave of the hand—it just didn't happen.

But around 2014 things started to shift in the sport of horse racing and one can follow the jump in popularity around the sport alongside the return of serious Triple Crown threats. California Chrome almost pulled off the feat in 2014 before being stepped on out of the gates at the Belmont Stakes.

Rather than the dream dying as an anomaly put on by a special horse, American Pharoah pulled off the feat for the first time since Affirmed in 1978 the following year.

Looking at the Kentucky Derby field this year, there are one or two horses perhaps worth investing in when it comes to the Triple Crown.

2017 Kentucky Derby Details

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Post Time: Saturday, May 6, at 6:34 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Prize Money: $2 million purse, with $1.24 million going to the winner, according to SportingNews.com.



Kentucky Derby Entries

Post Position Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen 28-1 2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor 16-1 3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Mike Maker 66-1 4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen 50-1 5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 4-1 6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse 40-1 7 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp 16-1 8 Hence Florent Geroux Steve Asmussen 22-1 9 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill 25-1 10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 12-1 11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 28-1 12 Sonneteer Kent Desormeaux Keith Desormeaux 33-1 13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez Dale Romans 33-1 14 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux Mark Casse 19-4 15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 13-2 16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 25-1 17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion 13-2 18 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs 16-1 19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown 16-1 20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher 33-1 OddsShark.com

Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off History of Vinsanity B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else This Night in the NBA Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 Barack Obama: Fan of the Game How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match? Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17 Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie" Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17 Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Gridiron Heights Week 13 Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron" Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose? Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower How Derek Carr and Seth Roberts Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 8 Insider Buzz: Increasingly Likely Cowboys Stick with Dak in the Long-Term

As one can tell from the scarcity of the accomplishment, a Triple Crown winner doesn't just happen.

It takes an almost generational talent with extreme luck to pull off the feat, two factors which make bidding on this year's best shots before the Kentucky Derby quite risky.

The Mark E. Casse-trained Classic Empire is likely the best bet, though it's a scary one even if he looks the part. The colt took down events such as the Grade 1 Breeders' Futurity Stakes and has mostly looked dominant against all competition, but suffered an injury that hampered results before a comeback and win at the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

As such, it's no big shock to see Classic Empire near the top of the Triple Crown odds, according to Chris White of the Courier-Journal:

Horse Odds Lookin At Lee 60-1 Thunder Snow 100-1 Fast and Accurate 400-1 Untrapped 200-1 Always Dreaming 16-1 State of Honor 250-1 Girvin 60-1 Hence 60-1 Irap 100-1 Gunnevera 40-1 Battle of Midway 100-1 Sonneteer 200-1 J Boys Echo 60-1 Classic Empire 12-1 McCraken 20-1 Tapwrit 80-1 Irish War Cry 20-1 Gormley 60-1 Practical Joke 80-1 Patch 150-1 Courier-Journal.com.

Always Dreaming is another nice option to consider. Running out of the fifth slot, the colt has superb jockey John Velazquez up top and took down the Grade 1 Florida Derby recently, an event which usually translates well to Churchill Downs.

Garry Jones/Associated Press

Elsewhere, McCraken out of the 15th slot is quite interesting. The Ian Wilkes-trained colt won four consecutive starts before an ankle injury suffered in February. A touted contender at Churchill Downs, McCraken only put up a third-place finish at the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes in April but has the talent to win Saturday if back to full strength.

A few posts over, the Graham Motion-trained Irish War Cry is another option to consider. Inconsistency is the name of the game with the colt led by prominent jockey Rajiv Maragh—Irish War Cry won three starts in a row, then spit out a seventh-place finish in March before another top finish in April.

To summarize, there isn't a wrong Triple Crown bet when it comes to the top favorites at Churchill Downs, provided bettors understand the high-upside risks involved.

For those on the hunt for more immediate potential profits, payouts could look quite interesting this year. Long story short, rolling with the favorites is usually the best possible investment. As Rob McCurdy of the Marion Star noted, payouts have gone from huge lump sums to smaller rewards as of late:

The American Pharoah-Firing Line-Dortmund-Frosted finish paid $72.60 in the exacta, $202 in the trifecta and $1,268 in the superfecta. Not since Silver Charm's win in 1997 had there been a weaker return with the exotics when that exacta grabbed $31, the tri $205 and the super just $350.

It'd be a stretch to say parity in the sport is decreasing. Rather, oddsmakers—just like bettors and those involved in the sport—have more access to advanced data each year, making it easier to set the lines in a way to better protect the house.

Which isn't to suggest bettors should look forward to a down betting year. But it seems now more than usual, it's best to lean on the predetermined favorites.

Few would argue that makes this year's Kentucky Derby any less thrilling.

Stats and information via KentuckyDerby.com and odds courtesy of OddsShark unless otherwise specified.