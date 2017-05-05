Alvaro Morata Says He Nearly Chose Tennis over Football Before Real Madrid Move

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has revealed he almost gave up football to become a tennis player during his time as an academy prospect.

The Spain international was part of the Atletico Madrid youth setup before he joined city rivals Real. Speaking to Real Madrid TV (h/t Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC) Morata revealed moving to Los Rojiblancos triggered a frustrating spell in his career and he almost gave up the sport altogether.

"It was the start of a period where I stopped enjoying football—I lost the love for it," Morata admitted. "I started thinking about choosing tennis, because I used to play that too, and I think I was better. I didn't have the head for it, though—I was too impatient."

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

As noted in the report, Morata decided to leave the Atletico academy as he was frustrated at not being first choice. He eventually moved to Real's La Fabrica and progressed into a first-team player for the club.

"It was a dream," Morata said of the interest from the Santiago Bernabeu side, per the same publication. "It was a case of choosing—keep being and kid and enjoy playing football or trying to become a professional," he added. "Since then, time has flown by."

Morata moved to Juventus in the summer of 2014 and enjoyed two memorable campaigns with the Serie A giants. The striker was then re-signed by Real Madrid ahead of the current term.

While he's not been a first-team regular for Zinedine Zidane's side this season, Morata has still chipped in with some crucial goals. Per WhoScored.com, when he's been on the pitch he's performed well:

Although probably it's too late for Morata to turn to tennis at this point in his career, he's likely to have a big decision to make this summer regarding his future. Indeed, according to Alvaro de la Rosa of AS, Chelsea are keen to sign him in the upcoming window, with manager Antonio Conte said to be a big admirer.

Morata has started just 12 games in La Liga this season, appearing a further 11 times as a substitute. Despite netting 13 goals and laying on four assists to team-mates, it's difficult to see the Spaniard forcing his way ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in the pecking order.