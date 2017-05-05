5 Reasons Porzingis Is Still a Future Star Despite Down Sophomore Season

0 of 5

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

To New York Knicks fans: Who has brought you the most tearful smiles, exhilarated cheers and soulful bonding moments with your emotionally distant fathers over the past two years? I've got an inkling it's a tall young man from Latvia you have to thank for that. So take a break from counting ex-Knicks on NBA playoff teams and celebrate Kristaps Porzingis.

No, the 2016-17 season was not as highlight-studded as his rookie year. No, your feeds were not throbbing with videos of rim-rattling, soul-shuddering put-back dunks. True, he spent the entire month of January in foul trouble. Yes, he was a power forward for a starting lineup that broke many hopeful hearts.

Don't think twice, though, about buying No. 6 jerseys for your children in a bigger size that they'll grow into. You can feel free to look up in the sky and wish upon a Porzingis. Here are five reasons we know he'll still be a star.