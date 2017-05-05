Novak Djokovic Announces Split from Tennis Coach Marian Vajda and Long-Term Team

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he is to split with coach Marian Vajda after the Monte Carlo Masters, with the Serbian insisting he wants "to find the winning spark on the court again."

In a statement on Djokovic's website, the 12-time Grand Slam champion confirmed he will end his association with Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic after the upcoming event.

