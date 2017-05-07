Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After taking six points from potentially tricky fixtures against Southampton and Everton, Chelsea's path to the title is almost clear.

With a four-point advantage over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte's men face two sides in the relegation zone and two mid-table outfits with little to play for in their final four fixtures of the 2016-17 campaign.

The first of those is Monday's clash with a Middlesbrough side who are six points from safety with only three games to play.

Read on for a preview of the Stamford Bridge fixture, along with the latest team news, scheduling information and viewing details.

Date: Monday, May 8

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports Live

Team News

Chelsea centre-back David Luiz limped off as the Blues beat Everton 3-0 last time out. However, the initial reaction from Conte was positive, and he could be available for Monday, per ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery:



Daniel Ayala, Victor Valdes and Grant Leadbitter, meanwhile, all remain doubts for Boro after the trio missed their most recent 2-2 draw with Manchester City, per ITV News.

Preview

Middlesbrough have actually found some form of late as they fight furiously to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

They claimed a first win of 2017 against Sunderland on April 26 and arguably deserved more from the clash with City, as the Sky Blues were fortunate to be awarded a penalty for their first equaliser, per ESPN's Jonathan Smith:

The performance of Alvaro Negredo against City was particularly encouraging, and caretaker Boro manager Steve Agnew will need another strong showing from the Spaniard if they are to take anything from Monday's match.

Negredo, 31, has netted three times in his last six matches and has the ability to trouble Chelsea's defence, especially if Conte is forced to alter his squad due to Luiz's injury.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

However, after a recent blip when they lost two matches to Manchester United and Crystal Palace in the space of 16 days, Chelsea have returned to form.

Following three straight victories over Spurs, Saints and Everton, they do not look ripe to be upset, especially at Stamford Bridge.

In those three matches, Chelsea have scored 11 times, and although Boro have a relatively solid defence given their position in the table, the chances of the north-east side keeping a clean sheet on Monday are minimal.

Premier League 2016-17: Relegation Battle # Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 16 Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 -10 38 17 Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 -31 34 18 Swansea City 35 9 5 21 40 69 -29 32 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 -19 28 20 Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 -34 21 Sky Sports

Given how Boro have struggled with their own goalscoring in 2016-17—26 goals in 35 matches is the worst return in the Premier League—it's unlikely Boro will take anything away from west London.

And it could spell the end of their short time in the Premier League.

With Hull City playing already relegated Sunderland at home on Saturday, Middlesbrough could be at least seven points from safety come kick-off on Monday.

That will mean they need a point to simply stay alive, and possibly three, and they could hardly be facing a tougher fixture from which to take them.