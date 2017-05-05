    Kentucky Derby 2017 Post Time: Race Schedule, Live Stream and NBC TV Info

    David McCracken
May 5, 2017

    Classic Empire, owned by John Oxley and trained by Mark E. Casse, exercises in preparation for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky.
    The 143rd edition of the Kentucky Derby might be one of the tightest editions of the race in recent years.

    In 2016, there was no doubt that Nyquist would blaze through the competition, but this year's field of 20 horses is different. Classic Empire has the best odds heading into Saturday at +425, but that won't stop bettors putting their life savings on Always Dreaming, who the odds-on favorite just a day ago, currently at +450.

    The Kentucky Derby never disappoints, and horse racing fans are in for a real treat on Saturday at Churchill Downs. But before the race begins, here's all the viewing information you'll need to know ahead of time to watch the Derby.

    2017 Kentucky Derby Info

    Post Time: Saturday, May 6 at 6:34 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live StreamNBC Sports Live

    2017 Kentucky Derby
    PostHorseJockeyTrainerOdds
    1Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen+3300
    2Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor+1800
    3Fast and AccurateChanning HillMike Maker+6600
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steve Asmussen+5000
    5Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher+450
    6State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse+3300
    7GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp+1600
    8HenceFlorent GerouxSteve Asmussen+1600
    9IrapMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill+1800
    10GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano+1200
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer+2000
    12SonneteerKent DesormeauxKeith Desormeaux+4000
    13J Boys EchoLuis SaezDale Romans+2800
    14Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse+425
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes+600
    16TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher+2800
    17Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion+600
    18GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs+1800
    19Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown+2500
    20PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher+3300
    Race Preview

    Despite how good Classic Empire is when healthy, he is not a clear favorite to win on Saturday. That has nothing to do with his ability—it just goes to show how stiff some of this year's competition is. 

    Aside from himself and Always Dreaming, there are four other legitimate horses who could raise some eyebrows on Saturday during the most exciting two minutes in sports.

    Either McCraken, Irish War Cry, Gunnevera and Thunder Snow could wind up in the winner's circle. In the lead-up to this race, these horses have stood out in practice sessions, impressing onlookers with their respective gallops around the track. 

    Mike Watchmaker of Daily Racing Form even picked Irish War Cry to upset Classic Empire and Always Dreaming in the Run for the Roses. 

    Thunder Snow is clearly on the outside looking in with +1800 odds, but he might be a smart side bet for anyone willing to put some money down on a low-risk, high-reward bet.

    It's hard not to root for Thunder Snow and it's not just because of his underdog status. After spending 42 hours in quarantine ahead of the race, he was able to get out and gallop on the track.

    Clearly, he's trying to take in the week and enjoy every moment of it, per Barbara Livingston of Daily Racing Form. 

    There has been a lot of attention on McCraken and Irish War Cry over the past couple of days, and for good reason. But one name that just won't go away is Gunnevera, who everyone in horse racing knows is capable of winning it all, but for some reason he has flown under the radar this past week.

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 04: Gunnevera exercises during Kentucky Derby and Oaks preparations at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Scott Serio/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Even his owner, Solomon Del-Valle, has faith that Gunnevera will shock the field, per Lenny Shulman of Blood Horse

    "Gunnevera is going to be different," Del-Valle said, "because he is going to win all three in the Triple Crown."

    Not only does Del-Valle believe he'll win on Saturday, but he thinks that Gunnevera can make history. 