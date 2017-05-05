Arsenal Transfer News: Alexandre Lacazette, Atletico Discussed by Lyon President

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Arsenal have been given a boost in their pursuit of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette after the French club's president, Jean-Michel Aulas, warned Atletico Madrid he is not guaranteed to move to the Spanish capital.

Per Metro's Chris Davie, reports have indicated Lacazette, 25, wants a move to Atleti.

But Arsenal, who had a £29 million offer rejected for the Frenchman last summer, remain in the running, although Aulas insisted Lyon's first aim is to try to get him to stay, per RMC Sport (h/t Davie):

We have been talking with Atletico for two years, this is not new. There were exchanges and I will speak with Alexandre tomorrow, at his request and that of his agents. Unfortunately for Atletico, they are not the only ones to have Alex in their sights. Maybe he wants to stay. If we can, we will do everything to keep him. It will require very high proposals to snatch Alex from us.

Lacazette still has more than two years remaining on his current contract, so Lyon can demand big money for him in the summer.

He has been one of the most consistent goalscorers in Europe over the last few seasons, netting more than 20 league goals in each of the last three campaigns—his tally for 2016-17 stands at 24 in 27 Ligue 1 appearances—per WhoScored.com.

Such consistency in front of goal would be invaluable at Arsenal.

Lacazette in Ligue 1 Season Apps Mins Goals Assists 2016-17 25(2) 2170 24 2 2015-16 34 2962 21 3 2014-15 33 2849 27 6 2013-14 35(1) 2910 15 3 2012-13 27(4) 2289 3 4 2011-12 15(14) 1399 5 2 WhoScored.com

Olivier Giroud, 30, is not a world-class No. 9. He has never netted more than 16 goals in a Premier League campaign since joining the Gunners in 2012.

Alexis Sanchez has been deployed regularly in the central-striker role by manager Arsene Wenger in 2016-17 and has been excellent there.

But Arsenal would be a better side with the Chilean back on his favoured left flank permanently and Lacazette playing in the middle.

If the Gunners make another bid of £29 million for Lacazette this summer, they will surely fail again to snap him up—he was worth more than that last year and his value has risen again this season.

Lyon have reportedly rejected an offer from Atleti worth €40 million (£34 million), so they are clearly not going to let him go easily, per RMC (via Get French Football News):

Arsenal will have to buck their usual trend and shell out if they are to tempt Lyon to sell their star striker—and if they are to beat Atleti to his signing.