    Kentucky Derby Schedule 2017: Race Start Time, TV Coverage and Live Stream Info

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 03: Always Dreaming, owned by Brooklyn Boyz Stables and trained by Todd Pletcher, exercises in preparation for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Scott Serio/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    As the 2017 Kentucky Derby inches closer and closer, the anticipation mounts as only one horse in the field of 20 will be named the winner of the 143rd edition of the Derby, taking home $1.24 million of the $2 million prize purse. 

    Saturday's Run for the Roses has a competitive field of contenders, including OddsShark's favorites Classic Empire and Always Dreaming. These two horses are expected to compete down the stretch for first place, but their jockeys can't overlook competition from other horses, such as Irish War Cry and McCraken.

    Here's all the information you'll need to know in order to watch Saturday's race, including updated odds and post positions.

        

    2017 Kentucky Derby Info

    Post Time: Saturday, May 6 at 6:34 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live StreamNBC Sports Live

    2017 Kentucky Derby
    PostHorseJockeyTrainerOdds
    1Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen+3300
    2Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor+1800
    3Fast and AccurateChanning HillMike Maker+6600
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steve Asmussen+5000
    5Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher+450
    6State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse+3300
    7GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp+1600
    8HenceFlorent GerouxSteve Asmussen+1600
    9IrapMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill+1800
    10GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano+1200
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer+2000
    12SonneteerKent DesormeauxKeith Desormeaux+4000
    13J Boys EchoLuis SaezDale Romans+2800
    14Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse+425
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes+600
    16TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher+2800
    17Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion+600
    18GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs+1800
    19Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown+2500
    20PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher+3300
    Odds Shark

    On Wednesday, Always Dreaming was the odds-on favorite to enter the winner's circle, but his odds have dropped slightly from +400 to +450 in a day, making Classic Empire the favorite at +425, according to OddsShark.

    While Always Dreaming still has good odds to win it all, the drop is concerning, particularly since he hasn't had the best week leading up to the race.

    Inconsistency and control in his gallop has been an issue, well-documented by Mike Welsch of Daily Racing Form:

    But over the past couple days, Always Dreaming has seemed to calm down a bit, although that's still not something you want to hear from one of this year's favorites.  

    Classic Empire has looked 100 percent healthy and ready for this year's race, putting in good practice times on the track as he regains familiarity with the course. 

    When Classic Empire decides to turn it on, there isn't another horse in the field that can match his ability. In the 2017 Arkansas Derby last month, things weren't looking good for Classic Empire, but over the final lengths of the race, he was able to showcase that breakaway speed that makes him one of the most dangerous horses in racing.

    Apart from the front-runners, a horse to watch is Irish War Cry, who has been turning heads all week with his practice runs. 

    Even Daily Racing Form's Mike Watchmaker has been won over by him. 

    If Always Dreaming and Classic Empire slip up even for a second, don't be surprised to see Irish War Cry inch out in front to take home first place.