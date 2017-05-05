Kentucky Derby Schedule 2017: Race Start Time, TV Coverage and Live Stream Info

Kentucky Derby Schedule 2017: Race Start Time, TV Coverage and Live Stream InfoMay 5, 2017
As the 2017 Kentucky Derby inches closer and closer, the anticipation mounts as only one horse in the field of 20 will be named the winner of the 143rd edition of the Derby, taking home $1.24 million of the $2 million prize purse.
Saturday's Run for the Roses has a competitive field of contenders, including OddsShark's favorites Classic Empire and Always Dreaming. These two horses are expected to compete down the stretch for first place, but their jockeys can't overlook competition from other horses, such as Irish War Cry and McCraken.
Here's all the information you'll need to know in order to watch Saturday's race, including updated odds and post positions.
2017 Kentucky Derby Info
Post Time: Saturday, May 6 at 6:34 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
|2017 Kentucky Derby
|Post
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lookin At Lee
|Corey Lanerie
|Steve Asmussen
|+3300
|2
|Thunder Snow
|Christophe Soumillon
|Saeed bin Suroor
|+1800
|3
|Fast and Accurate
|Channing Hill
|Mike Maker
|+6600
|4
|Untrapped
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|Steve Asmussen
|+5000
|5
|Always Dreaming
|John Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|+450
|6
|State of Honor
|Jose Lezcano
|Mark Casse
|+3300
|7
|Girvin
|Mike Smith
|Joe Sharp
|+1600
|8
|Hence
|Florent Geroux
|Steve Asmussen
|+1600
|9
|Irap
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug O’Neill
|+1800
|10
|Gunnevera
|Javier Castellano
|Antonio Sano
|+1200
|11
|Battle of Midway
|Flavien Prat
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|+2000
|12
|Sonneteer
|Kent Desormeaux
|Keith Desormeaux
|+4000
|13
|J Boys Echo
|Luis Saez
|Dale Romans
|+2800
|14
|Classic Empire
|Julien Leparoux
|Mark Casse
|+425
|15
|McCraken
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|Ian Wilkes
|+600
|16
|Tapwrit
|Jose Ortiz
|Todd Pletcher
|+2800
|17
|Irish War Cry
|Rajiv Maragh
|Graham Motion
|+600
|18
|Gormley
|Victor Espinoza
|John Shirreffs
|+1800
|19
|Practical Joke
|Joel Rosario
|Chad Brown
|+2500
|20
|Patch
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Todd Pletcher
|+3300
|Odds Shark
On Wednesday, Always Dreaming was the odds-on favorite to enter the winner's circle, but his odds have dropped slightly from +400 to +450 in a day, making Classic Empire the favorite at +425, according to OddsShark.
While Always Dreaming still has good odds to win it all, the drop is concerning, particularly since he hasn't had the best week leading up to the race.
Inconsistency and control in his gallop has been an issue, well-documented by Mike Welsch of Daily Racing Form:
Mike Welsch @DRFWelsch
Always Dreaming one of 1st horses on track at 545 still very unsettled galloping especially through stretch and around club turn.4/30/2017, 10:24:55 AM
Mike Welsch @DRFWelsch
Always Dreaming vastly improved this a.m. even kept composure when passed by set of workers, did get a bit feisty just before pulling up5/2/2017, 9:59:57 AM
Mike Welsch @DRFWelsch
Always Dreaming a little more aggressive than yesterday but after a bit of an anxious start under control throughout his 1 1/2M gallop 1/25/3/2017, 9:57:54 AM
But over the past couple days, Always Dreaming has seemed to calm down a bit, although that's still not something you want to hear from one of this year's favorites.
Classic Empire has looked 100 percent healthy and ready for this year's race, putting in good practice times on the track as he regains familiarity with the course.
When Classic Empire decides to turn it on, there isn't another horse in the field that can match his ability. In the 2017 Arkansas Derby last month, things weren't looking good for Classic Empire, but over the final lengths of the race, he was able to showcase that breakaway speed that makes him one of the most dangerous horses in racing.
Apart from the front-runners, a horse to watch is Irish War Cry, who has been turning heads all week with his practice runs.
Even Daily Racing Form's Mike Watchmaker has been won over by him.
Mike Watchmaker @DRFWatchmaker
I’m picking Irish War Cry. I’m not concerned post 17 is 0 for 38. Post 16 is 4 for 45, post 15 is 5 for 55, so it’s a statistical anomaly.5/3/2017, 4:17:44 PM
If Always Dreaming and Classic Empire slip up even for a second, don't be surprised to see Irish War Cry inch out in front to take home first place.