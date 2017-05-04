Scott Brooks Supports Kelly Oubre Jr. After Ejection for Shoving Kelly Olynyk

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kelly Oubre Jr. was tossed from the Washington Wizards' 116-89 win over the Boston Celtics Thursday night after he took exception to a hard screen from Kelly Olynyk and responded with a shove to the big man's chest.

Speaking to reporters after Game 3, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks stood up for the second-year swingman.

"One, I think we've got to control our emotion," Brooks said. "We can't respond that way. But when you get hit in the head a few times—I mean we're very competitive guys out there. We have two teams, very competitive. If you keep getting hit in the head, you might respond that way."

Brooks' complete comments were captured by Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver:

Oubre was assessed a flagrant-2 for his role in the fracas, and his status for Game 4 is now up in the air.

As CSN Mid-Atlantic's J. Michael noted, "The league office reviews all flagrants and has the option to upgrade or downgrade fouls and levy additional fines or suspensions and will take into account Oubre's contact with an official. If he does get a suspension in addition to his Flagrant 2, that's likely the reason."

With or without Oubre, the Wizards will attempt to knot the series at two games apiece when Game 4 tips off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.