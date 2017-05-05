    Kentucky Derby 2017: Post Time, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Hub for 143rd Race

    Gunnevera could bring a big return for backers in the Kentucky Derby.Garry Jones/Associated Press

    Can a long shot get the best of the field in the Kentucky Derby?

    The Run for the Roses appears to be a wide-open race, and while horses like Classic Empire and Always Dreaming have an excellent chance of making an impact on the stretch run and potentially win the race, the Derby could go to a number of long shots in the field.

    Start off with Gunnevera, who is scheduled to go to the post at odds of 12-1, according to OddsShark

          

    2017 Kentucky Derby Details

    Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

    Post Time: Saturday, May 6, at 6:34 p.m. ET

    Watch: NBC

    Live StreamNBC Sports Live

    TicketsScoreBig.com

    2017 Kentucky Derby
    Post PositionHorseJockeyTrainerOdds
    1Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen33-1
    2Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor18-1
    3Fast and AccurateChanning HillMike Maker66-1
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steve Asmussen50-1
    5Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher9-2
    6State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse33-1
    7GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp16-1
    8HenceFlorent GerouxSteve Asmussen16-1
    9IrapMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill18-1
    10GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano12-1
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer20-1
    12SonneteerKent DesormeauxKeith Desormeaux40-1
    13J Boys EchoLuis SaezDale Romans28-1
    14Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse19-4
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes6-1
    16TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher28-1
    17Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion6-1
    18GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs18-1
    19Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown25-1
    20PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher33-1
    Gunnevera is trained by Antonio Sano and ridden by Javier Castellano, and he has earned more than $1.1 million after being purchased for the bargain price of $16,000.

    The horse won the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park in March, but he was forced to settle for third place in the Florida Derby.

    Gunnevera has been training well and is in good health, and he has the pedigree to go the Derby distance of 1¼ miles without a problem.

    Girvin is another longer shot in the race that should have an excellent chance to return a big price for his backers. Grivin is listed at 16-1 by OddsShark, and he is trained by Joe Sharp and ridden by Mike E. Smith.

    The colt has won three of four lifetime races, and the only time he didn't find the winner's circle he finished second. 

    He has a limited background as all of his races have been at Louisiana Downs, and while his most recent win was in the respected Louisiana Derby, he will now be facing a higher level of competition.

    Now Girvin must go up against runners from California, New York and Florida, and it will be more of a challenge to hit the board against better horses.

    Irap will pay a big price if he is successful in the Derby.Garry Jones/Associated Press

    Irap is an 18-1 shot who is trained by Doug O'Neil and ridden by Mario Gutierrez. The horse is coming off an impressive win in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

    That Grade II victory propelled him into the Derby, and he has the speed to stay near the top for a significant portion of the race. His pedigree says he will fight to keep his position down the stretch.

    Thunder Snow is another 18-1 shot who has won his only start of the calendar year. This Irish runner is owned by Godolphin Racing, and he hopes to run back to the form that allowed him to win the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Derby in late March.

    He defeated previously unbeaten Epicharis in that race, and that should give his connections the confidence that this horse can compete against the best American horses.