Kentucky Derby 2017: Post Time, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Hub for 143rd Race

Garry Jones/Associated Press

Can a long shot get the best of the field in the Kentucky Derby?

The Run for the Roses appears to be a wide-open race, and while horses like Classic Empire and Always Dreaming have an excellent chance of making an impact on the stretch run and potentially win the race, the Derby could go to a number of long shots in the field.

Start off with Gunnevera, who is scheduled to go to the post at odds of 12-1, according to OddsShark.

2017 Kentucky Derby Details

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Post Time: Saturday, May 6, at 6:34 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

2017 Kentucky Derby Post Position Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen 33-1 2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor 18-1 3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Mike Maker 66-1 4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen 50-1 5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 9-2 6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse 33-1 7 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp 16-1 8 Hence Florent Geroux Steve Asmussen 16-1 9 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill 18-1 10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 12-1 11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 20-1 12 Sonneteer Kent Desormeaux Keith Desormeaux 40-1 13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez Dale Romans 28-1 14 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux Mark Casse 19-4 15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 6-1 16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 28-1 17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion 6-1 18 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs 18-1 19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown 25-1 20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher 33-1 OddsShark

Gunnevera is trained by Antonio Sano and ridden by Javier Castellano, and he has earned more than $1.1 million after being purchased for the bargain price of $16,000.

The horse won the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park in March, but he was forced to settle for third place in the Florida Derby.

Gunnevera has been training well and is in good health, and he has the pedigree to go the Derby distance of 1¼ miles without a problem.

Girvin is another longer shot in the race that should have an excellent chance to return a big price for his backers. Grivin is listed at 16-1 by OddsShark, and he is trained by Joe Sharp and ridden by Mike E. Smith.

The colt has won three of four lifetime races, and the only time he didn't find the winner's circle he finished second.

He has a limited background as all of his races have been at Louisiana Downs, and while his most recent win was in the respected Louisiana Derby, he will now be facing a higher level of competition.

Now Girvin must go up against runners from California, New York and Florida, and it will be more of a challenge to hit the board against better horses.

Garry Jones/Associated Press

Irap is an 18-1 shot who is trained by Doug O'Neil and ridden by Mario Gutierrez. The horse is coming off an impressive win in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

That Grade II victory propelled him into the Derby, and he has the speed to stay near the top for a significant portion of the race. His pedigree says he will fight to keep his position down the stretch.

Thunder Snow is another 18-1 shot who has won his only start of the calendar year. This Irish runner is owned by Godolphin Racing, and he hopes to run back to the form that allowed him to win the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Derby in late March.

He defeated previously unbeaten Epicharis in that race, and that should give his connections the confidence that this horse can compete against the best American horses.