Miz Needs a Major Push During His Feud with Dean Ambrose

Credit: WWE.com

Only a few weeks ago, The Miz was a top heel on SmackDown. And he earned that distinction the hard way—by grabbing it rather than waiting for WWE Creative to hand it to him.

It started on Talking Smack, when he cut the most vicious promo of 2016 on Daniel Bryan. It continued during an incredible series of matches against Dolph Ziggler; their blowoff ladder match at Tables Ladders Chairs (2016) was an overlooked highlight this past fall.

More recently, his pre-taped WrestleMania promos, where he and Maryse dressed up as John Cena and Nikki Bella, were comedy gold. Throughout each of these feuds, Miz has expertly negotiated the razor-thin line between work and shoot—always hitting his opponents below the belt while maintaining a level of wry showmanship.

Then, the Superstar Shake-up happened. The WWE moved Miz to Raw. And suddenly, he was on the same roster with the likes of Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. There didn't seem to be enough room for him—even in a three-hour show—to engage in the sort of extended promo sessions that got him over on SmackDown.

Those fears were confirmed at WWE Payback. Rather than fighting on the main card, Miz hosted a MizTV skit in the pre-show, where he got beaten up by Finn Balor. For a guy who main-evented SmackDown, this did not bode well.

But on this week's Raw, something unexpected happened. Miz was booked in a Triple Threat match to determine the Intercontinental title's No. 1 Contender. He fought Finn Balor and Seth Rollins—two guys who, on paper, should have had no problem disposing of him.

He won that match. Regardless of how he won, or how many assists Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt gave him, Miz is now a main player in the midcard title picture. It was a relief; the Raw writers hadn't forgotten about him after all, despite evidence to the contrary! He may never be a main eventer, especially with the company's current, trending emphasis on size and stature. But there is a definite niche for him, so long as he taps into it.

Miz vs. Ambrose is not a new feud. But there are several ways that Miz can make this angle fresh while continuing to carve out his role.

First, get Maryse involved whenever possible. Miz is at his best when his partner-in-life is outside the ring, cheating at every possible opening. During his series of matches against Ziggler, Maryse was a stellar, effective ringside presence; her variety of dirty tactics made them feel fresh. She grabbed people's feet. She hopped on the apron. She sprayed people with perfume. She was an old-school manager from the early '90s, which made her a rarity in the current era. Miz stands apart, thanks to Maryse.

Second, Miz should steal some of Ambrose's moves. This is a classic heel tactic, and it worked so well the last time Miz did it with Daniel Bryan. Even now, when Miz performs those signature Bryan kicks and taunts, it's an instant heat magnet. Imagine if, in his title match against Ambrose, Miz pulled off a vicious rebound lariat to turn the tide. The crowd's response would be vocal and loud.

Most importantly, Miz needs to continue hitting Ambrose below the belt. He's at his best when he's pushing his opponents' buttons and working real-life criticisms into his promos.

The last time he and Ambrose feuded, Miz called out Ambrose's laziness and complacency. He should keep jabbing at that sensitive spot. What if he replayed footage of Ambrose's WWE Network interview with Steve Austin, where Austin called him out for the exact same thing? What if he did split screens to compare Ambrose's intensity from his Shield Days to today? And, of course, Renee Young is always a ripe target for personal blows.

There's a whole other level to which this feud can descend. Miz hasn't even begun to scratch the surface. And hopefully, the WWE will give him the leeway to do so.