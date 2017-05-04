Padres Fan Hit by Bat in Game vs. Rockies at Petco Park

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

A woman was hit by a bat during the San Diego Padres game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park Thursday.

The incident took place in the bottom of the ninth inning, when the bat slipped out of the hands of Hector Sanchez.

Per Todd Strain of KNSD, the fan was walking and alert when she left the stadium, although she needed a bandage on her head.

According to Troy Hirsch of Fox 5, there was a 15-minute delay in the game while medical staff helped the woman.

Meanwhile, a different fan was arrested during the incident after refusing to move to accommodate the staff, per Kirk D. Kenney of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Sanchez fouled out to end the at-bat and the Padres eventually lost 3-2 in 11 innings.