Marcus Morris Says He Isn't Impersonating Brother Markieff in Playoffs

This past Sunday, Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris suffered an ankle injury in Game 1 of the playoff series versus the Boston Celtics.

Morris returned to the court for Game 2 on Tuesday, however, and accumulated 16 points, six rebounds and three assists in the losing effort.

This past Wednesday, The Ringer's Rodger Sherman suggested Detroit Pistons forward Marcus Morris, Markieff's twin, subbed in for the Washington big man.

On Thursday afternoon, Marcus took to Twitter to silence such conspiracy theories:





The truth is out there somewhere.