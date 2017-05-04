Max Scherzer Adds to Double-Digit Strikeout Ledger Thursday

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer allowed just one run over seven innings of work Thursday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He set down 11 of those batters via strikeouts, notching 10 or more outs of that variety for the 51st time in his career.

Among active pitchers, Scherzer trails just Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Clayton Kershaw (52) for the most double-digit strikeout games, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The 32-year-old hurler has dominated early in 2017, allowing three runs or fewer in five of his first six starts. Over that span, he hasn't gone fewer than six innings in a game and has no fewer than seven strikeouts, earning him a 4-2 record thus far.

Washington has certainly benefitted from his efforts but has been nearly as hot even when he's not on the mound. Through Thursday's tilt, the club owns a 19-9 record, a half-game ahead of the Houston Astros for the best mark in the majors.

Scherzer signed the dotted line with the Nationals three seasons ago and has dominated the National League since. The veteran has posted a sub 3.00 ERA in each of his two previous seasons with the club and owns a 2.66 ERA through six starts this year

His next scheduled start arrives Tuesday against a strikeout-prone Baltimore Orioles club. It could provide him an opportunity to catch Kershaw in the category, though Kershaw will get a chance at extending his lead Sunday.