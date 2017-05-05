NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: Game Times, TV and Live-Stream Coverage for Friday

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to steamroll their competition in the NBA playoffs and travel to Canada where the Toronto Raptors hope to slow down the defending champions.

After limping into the 2017 postseason on a four-game losing streak, the Cavaliers have reverted to championship form. Specifically, LeBron James has been on a tear during the playoffs, going back to the 2016 NBA Finals:

James has been efficient during the 2017 postseason, shooting 56 percent from the field and 48 percent beyond the arc. With the supporting cast around him, it's an unbeatable combination, which we've all witnessed through six games.

The San Antonio Spurs responded to a Game 1 shellacking with a 121-96 home victory over the Houston Rockets. They'll attempt to steal a game on the road without a veteran leader directing traffic on the court.

TV and Live-Stream Details for Friday's Semifinals Matchups Matchup Series Score Time (ET) TV Live Stream No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 3 Toronto Raptors CLE 2-0 7 p.m. ESPN Watch ESPN No. 2 San Antonio Spurs at No. 3 Houston Rockets Tied 1-1 9:30 p.m. ESPN Watch ESPN NBA.com

Game Predictions

Cleveland Cavaliers Continue 2017 Postseason Undefeated Streak

The Orlando Magic list as the only team to put a stop to James' dominant playoff starts. In 2009, the Cavaliers started 8-0 but lost 4-2 to the Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now, with a much better cast, James will likely keep rolling through the competition to a seventh consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

Head coach Tyronn Lue could put together a starting five in which every player can consistently knock down a three-point bucket. The Cavaliers shot 54 percent from beyond the arc and logged a postseason-high in points for a single game on Wednesday, per ESPN Stats & Info:

On the other hand, Raptors' top scorer DeMar DeRozan shoots well in the mid-range area and attacks the rim. Toronto doesn't have a prominent contributor who's shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range.

Second-year forward Norman Powell ranks as the team's best pure shooter; he's converting on 63 percent of his three-point attempts in the postseason. During the first round, he didn't see significant minutes until Game 4. Against the Cavaliers, Powell has shot 2-of-8 from beyond the arc.

The Raptors won't have a chance in this series without firepower. Point guard Kyle Lowry must continue to elevate his scoring numbers. His production has taken a hit after coming back from wrist surgery early April and sharing the offensive workload with forward Serge Ibaka.

San Antonio Spurs Slump Without Tony Parker

The Spurs ruled out point guard Tony Parker for the rest of the playoffs, via the team's official Twitter account:

The 34-year-old averaged 15.9 points per game during the postseason, which ranked second on the team. Essentially, he's picked up the slack while forward LaMarcus Aldridge faded into obscurity during a few games against the Memphis Grizzlies and in an embarrassing Game 1 loss to the Rockets.

Parker's injury also removes a veteran floor general, who's experienced at facing postseason pressure and setting up head coach Gregg Popovich's offense. Patty Mills will likely see an uptick in minutes without the 16-year veteran running the show.

For the Spurs, it's never a good time to lose Parker, but his freak injury could further expose the team's inability to recover from large deficits. Houston jumped out to an early lead on San Antonio in Game 1. Popovich's group didn't have an answer for James Harden until Game 2:

We'll see a lot more Kawhi Leonard vs. James Harden matchups, but the Rockets have enough shooters to help their star player on a bad night. Look for Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon and Lou Williams to play bigger roles in Game 3 to propel the Rockets to a 2-1 series lead.

Stats provided by NBA.com and Basketball-Reference unless otherwise noted.