Michael Oher Cited for Assault After Altercation with Uber Driver

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher has been cited for misdemeanor assault of an Uber driver stemming from an alleged incident that occurred April 14, according to WKRN.com.

WSOC-TV in Charlotte reported the "Uber driver claims that on April 14 the two got into an argument during a ride to downtown Nashville." Oher allegedly knocked the driver to the ground after the driver put his hand on the 30-year-old's face.

"We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael," the Panthers said in a statement, per WSOC. "We have no further comment at this time."

Oher joined the Panthers as a free agent prior to the 2015 season, and he proceeded to ink a three-year extension in June 2016 following a fruitful first year in Carolina.

However, Oher was limited to just three appearances in 2016 after he suffered a concussion. As of March 24, Oher remained in the league's concussion protocol, according to the Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person.