Aaron Hernandez Wrote 'John 3:16' in Blood on Cell Wall, More Details Revealed

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez had the Bible passage "John 3:16" written in blood on the wall of his prison cell.

Per TMZ Sports, citing the official Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center police report, Hernandez had John 3:16 with a Bible opened to that passage underneath the marking and other, unspecified drawings on the wall of his cell where he was found after taking his own life on April 19.

Hernandez also had the door to his cell jammed with cardboard "to prevent the door from opening," and officers noticed the floor was covered in shampoo, per the report.

There were three handwritten notes in Hernandez's cell, though the police report redacted the contents of those letters.

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections released a statement announcing Hernandez's death by hanging using a bed sheet.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence in prison without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. He was acquitted of a 2012 double-murder five days before committing suicide.