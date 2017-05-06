    Kentucky Derby Schedule 2017: Live Stream, TV Coverage and Lineup Info

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 02: Classic Empire, owned by John Oxley and trained by Mark E. Casse, gets a bath after exercising in preparation for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 02, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    The Kentucky Derby is appointment viewing every year, but the 143rd running of the event promises to be memorable with all the runners in with a chance of winning, including Always Dreaming, Classic Empire, McCraken and Irish War Cry.

    One of the 20 horses will take the first step toward a Triple Crown, and fans can tune in for coverage throughout Saturday afternoon.

    With that in mind, here is a look at the broadcast information from the Kentucky Derby's official website. The race can be live-streamed on NBCSports.com/live.

    Kentucky Derby Broadcast Schedule
    DateTime (ET)EventTV
    Saturday, May 612-2:30 p.m.Kentucky Derby UndercardNBCSN
    Saturday, May 62:30-7:20 p.m.143rd Kentucky Derby (6:34 p.m. post time)NBC

                    

    Lineup Info

    Here is a look at the full lineup with information such as post position, trainers and jockeys. The odds are courtesy of OddsShark, as of Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

    PostHorseTrainerJockeyOdds
    1Lookin at LeeSteve AsmussenCorey Lanerie33-1
    2Thunder SnowSaeed bin SuroorChristophe Soumillon18-1
    3Fast and AccurateMike MakerChanning Hill66-1
    4UntrappedSteve AsmussenRicardo Santana Jr.50-1
    5Always DreamingTodd PletcherJohn Velazquez4.5-1
    6State of HonorMark CasseJose Lezcano33-1
    7GirvinJoe SharpMike Smith16-1
    8HenceSteve AsmussenFlorent Geroux16-1
    9IrapDoug O'NeillMario Gutierrez18-1
    10GunneveraAntonio SanoJavier Castellano12-1
    11Battle of MidwayJerry HollendorferFlavien Prat20-1
    12SonneteerKeith DesormeauxKent Desormeaux40-1
    13J Boys EchoDale RomansLuis Saez28-1
    14Classic EmpireMark CasseJulien Leparoux4.25-1
    15McCrakenIan WilkesBrian Hernandez Jr.6-1
    16TapwritTodd PletcherJose Ortiz28-1
    17Irish War CryGraham MotionRajiv Maragh6-1
    18GormleyJohn ShirreffsVictor Espinoza18-1
    19Practical JokeChad BrownJoel Rosario25-1
    20PatchTodd PletcherTyler Gaffalione33-1

                   

    Predicted Top Three: Classic Empire, Always Dreaming and Irish War Cry

    1. Night in the NBA: Wizards Contain Thomas, Warriors Take 2-0 Lead Over Jazz

    2. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive

    3. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    4. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    5. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors

    6. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri

    7. This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number

    8. Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March

    9. Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater

    10. UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming

    11. Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset

    12. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    13. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    14. History of Vinsanity

    15. B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube

    16. This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School

    17. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    18. 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength

    19. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    20. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    21. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    22. Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner

    23. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    24. Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball

    25. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    26. The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else

    27. This Night in the NBA

    28. Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars

    29. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    30. Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting

    31. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    32. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    33. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    34. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    35. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    36. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    37. Barack Obama: Fan of the Game

    38. How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer

    39. Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag

    40. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    41. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    42. Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama

    43. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    44. Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match?

    45. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    46. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    47. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    48. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    49. The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour

    50. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    51. 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline

    52. Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend

    53. How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17

    54. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    55. Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold

    56. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie"

    57. Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

    58. Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17

    59. Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special

    60. These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital

    61. Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion

    62. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    63. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    64. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    65. Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football

    66. Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride

    67. Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True

    68. Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views

    69. Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game

    70. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats

    71. 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo

    72. MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List

    73. Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game

    74. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    75. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    76. Gridiron Heights Week 13

    77. Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season

    78. LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash

    79. Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy

    80. Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week

    81. Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week

    82. Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron"

    83. Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree

    84. Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving

    85. Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr

    86. Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy

    87. Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks

    88. Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack

    89. Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards

    90. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party

    91. Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day

    92. AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose?

    93. Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier

    94. The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU

    95. KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight

    96. Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer

    97. Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017

    98. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G

    99. Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R

    100. Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower

    Classic Empire, Always Dreaming and Irish War Cry will finish in the top three (in that order) even though the latter has plenty of history working against him.

    According to Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader, there has never been a horse to win the Kentucky Derby from the No. 17 post, which is exactly where Irish War Cry is starting Saturday.

    If there was ever a combination to break the streak, it is trainer Graham Motion and this horse.

    Motion won the Kentucky Derby in 2011 with Animal Kingdom, and Irish War Cry's pedigree includes two-time Horse of the Year, Curlin. The impressive pedigree was on full display when Irish War Cry won the Holy Bull Stakes over the likes of Classic Empire and others, but his three-race winning streak came to an end at the Fountain of Youth Stakes with a seventh-place showing.

    Motion suggested Irish War Cry raced too soon after his win at the Holy Bull Stakes and called the outing a "real head-scratcher," via the Kentucky Derby's official website.

    Irish War Cry will need a much better showing against Classic Empire, especially since the favorite is starting from the No. 14 gate.

    Classic Empire came from the outside in his victory at the Arkansas Derby when he bounced back from injury concerns and looked more like the horse who won the Breeders' Futurity Stakes and Breeders' Cup Juvenile than the one who lost to Irish War Cry at the Holy Bull Stakes.

    Like Irish War Cry, Classic Empire boasts a notable pedigree with Pioneerof the Nile as his sire, who also sired Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

    Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun (h/t Chicago Tribune) pointed out Classic Empire doesn't have any perfect horses to challenge him Saturday: "As fascinating as Classic Empire's rocky story has been, the fact he's the favorite speaks to the unsettled state of this year's Derby field. There are plenty of talented horses but none of them arrived here with spotless resumes."

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 03: Always Dreaming, owned by Brooklyn Boyz Stables and trained by Todd Pletcher, exercises in preparation for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Scott Serio/Eclipse Sportswir
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    Always Dreaming will finish in between Classic Empire and Irish War Cry thanks largely to his accomplished jockey, John Velazquez. Velazquez won the 2011 Kentucky Derby, and Always Dreaming's trainer, Todd Pletcher, won the 2010 Derby with Super Saver.

    Classic Empire bolstered confidence with an Arkansas Derby win, and Always Dreaming did the same with a victory at the Florida Derby.

    Following the pattern of impressive pedigree for a top-three finisher, Always Dreaming is the son of Bodemeister, who finished in second place at the Derby and the Preakness.

    Ultimately, the pedigree, trainers and jockeys of these horses suggest formidable showings, and they will all deliver. However, Classic Empire found a formula for victory at the Kentucky Derby with his win in Arkansas by charging from the outside to the finish line.

    He will do the same from the No. 14 post Saturday.