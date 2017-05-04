Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kasper Schmeichel and Kieran Tierney

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Rumoured Liverpool target Kasper Schmeichel has been tipped to stay at Leicester City despite interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Liverpool are one of three teams, along with Manchester United and Manchester City, said to be interested in Danish goalkeeper Schmeichel, according to Dave Armitage of the Daily Star.

However, Armitage's report also featured quotes from Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare anticipating Schemeichel to stay beyond this summer's transfer window: "I’m not aware of any interest in him. Ultimately I think Kasper is happy here. He’s under a long-term contract with us and if bids come in we don’t need to sell him."

Shakespeare also downplayed the significance of Schmeichel recently changing his agent: "He’s perfectly entitled to change his agent. I don’t have a problem with players wanting to progress. We’ve had no offers so we will cross that bridge when we come to it."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Leicester's manager may sound confident about Schmeichel's commitment to the Foxes, but there is no doubt interest is growing in the talented stopper. In fact, Schmeichel is even generating buzz outside the Premier League.

The 30-year-old, who could cost as much as £35 million, according to Armitage, has recently emerged as a possible target for La Liga giants Real Madrid, per A Bola (h/t Sky Sports News HQ). Schmeichel is seen as an alternative to David De Gea should Los Blancos be unable to land the United No. 1.

Alternatively, the Red Devils are expected to make Schmeichel their top target if De Gea returns to the Spanish capital this summer.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

None of that will matter to Liverpool, though, not when the Reds could count on Schmeichel to upgrade one of the more problematic positions in their squad. Liverpool haven't been short of errors between the sticks this season with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius guilty of more than one high-profile gaffe.

By contrast, dependability has become the watchword of Schmeichel's game. His athleticism and smart decisions made him a pillar of the Foxes team that won the title last season.

The former Leeds United goalie compares more than favourably to both Mignolet and Karius, according to the Premier League's official website:

Statistical Comparison: Schmeichel vs. Mignolet and Karius Player Appearances Saves Clean Sheets Errors Leading to Goal Kasper Schmeichel 26 94 7 1 Simon Mignolet 25 47 6 1 Loris Karius 10 20 3 2 PremierLeague.com

Schmeichel's superior command in the air and greater efficiency would give Liverpool's defence a huge boost next season. The Anfield club must test Leicester's resolve this summer.

Rafa Benitez to Provide Competition for Celtic Ace

Another player who can upgrade a suspect spot in the Liverpool ranks is Celtic's teenage left-back Kieran Tierney. However, the Reds will face competition from a familiar face for the 19-year-old defender.

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez, who won the UEFA Champions League and an FA Cup while in charge at Liverpool, is also determined to sign Tierney, per the Daily Star's Ian Murtagh.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Benitez wants Tierney after guiding Newcastle back to the Premier League but knows there is already some strong competition for the full-back, per the report. Murtagh wrote: "And the Geordies know Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in Tierney, who has won three Scotland caps and is in contention to retain his Young Player of the Year award north of the border after an outstanding campaign."

Liverpool's links to Tierney are now well-established with the Anfield club said to be preparing a bid worth £10 million last year, per Wayne Veysey of Football Insider. Tierney later said he never thought about leaving, per the Daily Record's David McCarthy.

Yet things may have changed now Tierney is on the cusp of winning a domestic treble with Celtic. It's probably the pinnacle of the success he could achieve with the Scottish side, so a move to a top Premier League club capable of competing more strongly in Europe could appeal.

Liverpool certainly need fresh options at left-back, where converted midfielder James Milner has done his best to fill the berth. Milner's had to play because Alberto Moreno has struggled mightily the last two seasons.

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tierney boasts the energy, recovery pace and technical acumen to be an asset in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's press-heavy style of play. Signing a bright young attacking full-back with room to grow would rate as a coup for a club likely to be playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

The same would be true of any deal to sign Schmeichel. Landing Tierney and Leicester's No. 1 would earn Liverpool two talented players who can still get better.

Pursuing targets such as these is the best way for the Anfield club to compete with those in England's top flight financially equipped to go after bank-breaking deals.