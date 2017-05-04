    Victor Cruz Says He Isn't Retiring from NFL, Wants to Join Team

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Victor Cruz #80 of the New York Giants in action against Nolan Carroll #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles during their game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz isn't calling it quits just yet.

    Appearing in a video Thursday for UNINTERRUPTED, Cruz confirmed he isn't retired and would like to latch on with a team in advance of the 2017 season. 

    "I'm not retiring," he said. "This ain't no retirement party. I'm playing football. I'm a football player. I want to join a team in these upcoming weeks, God willing, and be a part of an organization to help win football games and ultimately win a Super Bowl."

    Cruz, 30, was cut by the Giants in February. Since then, he's remained unsigned despite taking a visit with the Carolina Panthers shortly before free agency started, according to the Record's Art Stapleton

    Although Cruz only caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown in 2016, he was able to stay healthy and appear in 15 games after he missed the entire 2015 season due to a torn patellar tendon he suffered in October 2014. 

    If nothing else, those numbers proved Cruz still has enough gas left in the tank to operate as a supplementary receiving option for a team in need of a depth addition at wideout. 

    And based on his injury history, Cruz will likely be a low-cost addition once he does find a team willing to give him a shot.  