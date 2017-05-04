Victor Cruz Says He Isn't Retiring from NFL, Wants to Join Team

Al Bello/Getty Images

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz isn't calling it quits just yet.

Appearing in a video Thursday for UNINTERRUPTED, Cruz confirmed he isn't retired and would like to latch on with a team in advance of the 2017 season.

"I'm not retiring," he said. "This ain't no retirement party. I'm playing football. I'm a football player. I want to join a team in these upcoming weeks, God willing, and be a part of an organization to help win football games and ultimately win a Super Bowl."

Cruz, 30, was cut by the Giants in February. Since then, he's remained unsigned despite taking a visit with the Carolina Panthers shortly before free agency started, according to the Record's Art Stapleton.

Although Cruz only caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown in 2016, he was able to stay healthy and appear in 15 games after he missed the entire 2015 season due to a torn patellar tendon he suffered in October 2014.

If nothing else, those numbers proved Cruz still has enough gas left in the tank to operate as a supplementary receiving option for a team in need of a depth addition at wideout.

And based on his injury history, Cruz will likely be a low-cost addition once he does find a team willing to give him a shot.