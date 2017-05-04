Leonard Hamilton Agrees to FSU Contract Extension Through 2019-20 Season

Peyton Williams/Getty Images

After leading Florida State to a 26-9 record last season, head basketball coach Leonard Hamilton has received a contract extension.

Per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, Florida State announced Hamilton's extension will run through the 2019-20 season.

Florida State's 26 wins last season were the second-most in program history. The Seminoles received a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament but were upset in the second round by Xavier.

Hamilton took over as Florida State's head coach prior to the 2002-03 season. The 68-year-old has a 304-196 record with the program, collecting five NCAA tournament appearances and the 2012 ACC conference tournament title.