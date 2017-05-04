    Leonard Hamilton Agrees to FSU Contract Extension Through 2019-20 Season

    CHAPEL HILL, NC - JANUARY 14: Head coach Leonard Hamilton of the Florida State Seminoles coaches against the North Carolina Tar Heels on January 14, 2017 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 96-83. (Photo by Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images)
    After leading Florida State to a 26-9 record last season, head basketball coach Leonard Hamilton has received a contract extension.

    Per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, Florida State announced Hamilton's extension will run through the 2019-20 season. 

    Florida State's 26 wins last season were the second-most in program history. The Seminoles received a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament but were upset in the second round by Xavier. 

    Hamilton took over as Florida State's head coach prior to the 2002-03 season. The 68-year-old has a 304-196 record with the program, collecting five NCAA tournament appearances and the 2012 ACC conference tournament title.  