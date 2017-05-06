    Kentucky Derby Entries 2017: Race-Day Predictions for Horses, Jockeys in Lineup

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Classic Empire trains on track before the143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    There are few more tradition-packed events in all of sports than the Kentucky Derby, and the winning horse and jockey will etch their names in horse racing history Saturday at the 143rd running.

    The story goes beyond just the racing at fabled Churchill Downs thanks to the mint juleps, Garland of Roses and singing of "My Old Kentucky Home," but a deep field of 20 contenders promises to make the race a memorable one.

    With that in mind, here is a look at the predicted finish for every horse and jockey in the field.

    Predicted Order of Finish for Entire Field
    PostHorseJockeyPredicted Finish
    1Lookin at LeeCorey Lanerie18
    2Thunder SnowChristophe Soumillon5
    3Fast and AccurateChanning Hill20
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.19
    5Always DreamingJohn Velazquez2
    6State of HonorJose Lezcano14
    7GirvinMike Smith6
    8HenceFlorent Geroux11
    9IrapMario Gutierrez12
    10GunneveraJavier Castellano7
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien Prat15
    12SonneteerKent Desormeaux17
    13J Boys EchoLuis Saez16
    14Classic EmpireJulien Leparoux1
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.3
    16TapwritJose Ortiz8
    17Irish War CryRajiv Maragh4
    18GormleyVictor Espinoza9
    19Practical JokeJoel Rosario10
    20PatchTyler Gaffalione13

                 

    Predicted Winner: Classic Empire

    1. Night in the NBA: Wizards Contain Thomas, Warriors Take 2-0 Lead Over Jazz

    2. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive

    3. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    4. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    5. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors

    6. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri

    7. This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number

    8. Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March

    9. Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater

    10. UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming

    11. Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset

    12. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    13. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    14. History of Vinsanity

    15. B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube

    16. This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School

    17. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    18. 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength

    19. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    20. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    21. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    22. Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner

    23. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    24. Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball

    25. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    26. The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else

    27. This Night in the NBA

    28. Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars

    29. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    30. Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting

    31. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    32. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    33. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    34. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    35. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    36. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    37. Barack Obama: Fan of the Game

    38. How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer

    39. Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag

    40. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    41. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    42. Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama

    43. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    44. Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match?

    45. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    46. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    47. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    48. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    49. The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour

    50. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    51. 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline

    52. Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend

    53. How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17

    54. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    55. Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold

    56. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie"

    57. Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

    58. Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17

    59. Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special

    60. These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital

    61. Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion

    62. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    63. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    64. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    65. Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football

    66. Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride

    67. Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True

    68. Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views

    69. Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game

    70. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats

    71. 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo

    72. MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List

    73. Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game

    74. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    75. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    76. Gridiron Heights Week 13

    77. Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season

    78. LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash

    79. Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy

    80. Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week

    81. Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week

    82. Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron"

    83. Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree

    84. Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving

    85. Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr

    86. Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy

    87. Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks

    88. Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack

    89. Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards

    90. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party

    91. Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day

    92. AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose?

    93. Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier

    94. The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU

    95. KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight

    96. Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer

    97. Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017

    98. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G

    99. Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R

    100. Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower

    The name American Pharoah rings a bell with even the most casual of horse racing fans. He captured the Triple Crown in 2015, starting with a Kentucky Derby win over Dortmund and others at Churchill Downs.

    American Pharoah isn't in this year's field, but the eventual victor shares a pedigree with the legend.

    Classic Empire's sire is Pioneerof the Nile, who was also American Pharoah's sire. That doesn't necessarily mean Classic Empire is going to capture the fascination of the sporting world in the same way American Pharoah did a couple of years ago, but there is potential dominance in his blood.

    There were doubts about Classic Empire after a third-place finish at the Holy Bull Stakes and health issues, but he answered them in commanding fashion with a win at the Arkansas Derby to clinch a spot in this year's field at Churchill Downs.

    Considering the Kentucky Derby is a similar 1 1/4 miles to the Arkansas Derby's 1 1/8 miles, he also demonstrated a blueprint to victory for Saturday's race. He charged from the outside down the stretch to capture the win and will be in similar position at the Kentucky Derby from the No. 14 post.

    His trainer Mark Casse likes where the team is at following a bumpy road to reach Churchill Downs, per the Democrat-Gazette (h/t Arkansas Online), "It's been a crazy road, but we're right where we want to be. ... Because everybody was counting him out, but he was long from done."

    The sheer fact Classic Empire is starting from the No. 14 position puts him in an ideal place to win, because he doesn't have to worry about expending too much energy out of the gates to avoid being trapped on the inside.

    He can then size up the rest of the field from an outside middle spot early in the race and then tap into the speed he demonstrated at the Arkansas Derby on the finishing kick.

    The result will be the first step toward a potential Triple Crown and spot in history alongside American Pharoah.